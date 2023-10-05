After a seven-year spell with McLaren, Hamilton joined the Silver Arrows for 2013 and led the team to its record-breaking numbers, winning six drivers’ titles and eight constructors’ titles.

Although Mercedes excelled with the arrival of 1.6-liter hybrid turbo V6s starting in 2014, Hamilton scored one win for the team in their first year together. He triumphed in the 2013 Hungarian Grand Prix.

The car he drove in Budapest, Mercedes W04 chassis number 4, is up for auction with RM Sotheby’s and will go under the hammer in Las Vegas on November 17, the Saturday of the F1 weekend.

The W04-04 is the first Mercedes F1 driven by Hamilton to go on sale to the public. The auction estimate is 8.2-12.4 million pounds (10-15 million dollars).

Shelby Myers, global head of private sales at RM Sotheby’s, said: “In the world of automotive greatness, few brands match the allure of the Mercedes Silver Arrows.”

“The Mercedes W196, which sold for $29.6 million, remains the most valuable Formula 1 car ever sold. However, it is the Mercedes-Benz Uhlenhaut Coupé that sold for $142 million, cementing the place of Silver Arrows in the history books as one of the most valuable and recognizable brands in the world.”

Mercedes Formula 1 2013 di Lewis Hamilton

Photo by: Uncredited

“Now, to enrich the legacy of the Silver Arrows, we present the W04, a car whose significance cannot be underestimated.”

“Driven by Formula 1’s most successful driver and sporting icon, Lewis Hamilton, this car gave him his first victory in a Mercedes F1, marking the start of the brand’s most dominant period: the Hamilton-Mercedes dynasty.”

“This pairing can only be compared to Jordan and the Bulls, Brady and the Patriots or Messi and Argentina. The pairing of Lewis and the W04 elevates it beyond just a Formula 1 car.”

“This piece, therefore, could become one of the most coveted collector’s items in the near future.”

Also notable among the lots is the last Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL shirt worn by Tom Brady, which is expected to fetch up to £2 million.

This weekend RM Sotheby’s will also sell a wide range of important trophies, suits, helmets, steering wheels and other memorabilia from the private collection of 1992 F1 world champion Nigel Mansell.

Highlights from the list of lots include three GP winner’s trophies from 1986, three from 1987 and his second place in the 1992 Monaco GP, known for the famous battle at the front of the race between Mansell and McLaren driver Ayrton Senna .