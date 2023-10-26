The opponents struggle to get shots on target, and only Inter have conceded fewer goals: despite the 4 goals conceded by Sassuolo and the absence of Danilo, the performance of the rearguard is the basis of the rebirth

Giuseppe Nigro

October 26 – 10.36am – MILAN

The success at San Siro was the fourth match in a row for Juventus without conceding a goal, the sixth in nine championship days managing to keep the goalkeeper undefeated. Alex Sandro’s stop due to injury consolidated a starting trio with the success of Gatti alongside Senator Danilo and a big player like Bremer. A castle that still risked losing to Milan not only due to the Rossoneri’s firepower but also due to Danilo’s own injury, whose absences in the last year and a half had practically always coincided with a defeat. And instead…

AND THERE IS ALSO RUGANI

Also thanks to the performance of a good Rugani, who brought home quality performances in the two matches in which Allegri started him. And Bremer himself was among the best at San Siro, having already finished the derby with his head all bandaged up like Chiellini in the good old days. Alongside them and the effectiveness of Gatti – spent above all on Leao, interpreting the mission with roughness and constant mental presence until coming out of it successfully – the match against Milan also offered a new face.

HUIJSEN NEW ENTRY

That of Dean Huijsen, making his career debut among the greats, not at all banal for an 18 year old in the last minutes of defense in the trenches on the league leaders’ pitch and in the Scala del Calcio. But the personality with which the Dutchman took to the pitch, beyond the few opportunities to test his technical goodness, says that we can also count on him. In a rearguard which, certainly with the help of the other departments and the team attitude, he was able to keep the wall high even when the interpreters changed.

PATH

Talking about the wall doesn’t mean forgetting that we saw it crumble in a thunderous way against Sassuolo, 4 goals scored in one fell swoop with individual errors in a series that are seen only once in the season: that evening all together. But rationally it is still only once in nine days: in the remaining eight Juventus conceded only two goals. Space numbers, considering that among these eight opponents there were also attacks with great potential such as Lazio, Atalanta and Milan.

THE NUMBERS

And so it is that, despite that huge flaw in the middle, today Juventus has the second least beaten defense in the championship (6 goals conceded), with only league leaders Inter having done better (5). He allows his opponents only 2.78 shots on average on target defended by Szczesny, or Perin: Roma and Inter (2.56) do better than a trifle. Mix well and here comes a defense that has gone 16 games without conceding a goal in the 2023 calendar year: according to Opta surveys, in the top 5 European leagues only Barcelona has done better. As the adage goes, offense sells tickets and defense wins games. Here, put like this, scudetto.ds is already racing

