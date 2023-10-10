loading…

JAKARTA – The Israeli flag apparently has its own meaning and history. The use of the flag came into effect not long after the country was founded.

Israel is a country in the West Asia region. They share borders with Lebanon to the north, Syria to the northeast, Jordan to the east, Egypt to the southwest, and the Red Sea to the south.

Like other countries, Israel also has its own flag. They have an easily recognizable design with dominant blue and white colors.

In general, the Israeli flag has a white background with two blue horizontal stripes on the top and bottom edges. Then, in the middle there is also a blue Star of David image.

History and Meaning of the Israeli Flag

History of the Israeli Flag

The history of the Israeli flag cannot be separated from the influence of the Zionist movement. During the declaration of the founding of the state of Israel in 1948, there was a picture of Theodor Herzl flanked by the flag of the World Zionist Organization (WZO).

Quoting the Jewish Virtual Library page, Tuesday (10/10/2023), the WZO flag uses the Star of David symbol. It turns out that the Zoinis group themselves have been using it regularly since the first Zionist Congress in 1897.

In the end, this flag was chosen and used as a symbol of the state of Israel. Regarding the reason, it was stated that the aim was to reflect the spirit of the Zionist movement in the past.

Meaning of the Israeli Flag

In its design, the Israeli flag has several components that characterize it. These include the Star of David, blue lines, and a white background.

– Star of David

The Star of David has become known globally as a Jewish symbol. The shape is a hexagram of two triangles forming a star with six points.

The use of the Star of David symbol has been around for a very long time. However, its status was only recognized as a symbol of Judaism around 1897 when the Zionist congress approved its use.

– Blue Lines and White Background

The combination of blue stripes and a white background on the Israeli flag is inspired by the symbol of the tallit, a shawl that Jews usually wear when praying. The combination of colors symbolizes the relationship between God and the Jewish people.

The color blue symbolizes the sky, while white is purity. Therefore, they embedded these two color combinations with the Star of David symbol.

That’s a comment on the history and meaning of the Israeli flag that is interesting to know.

