The Loki series has revealed details about Thor’s origin that completely change him.

The history of Thor in the MCU has been quite simple and well established, with a tetralogy of films based on the character and his various participations in the Avengers films, the passage of the God of Thunder through the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been almost completely free of script holes and unresolved questions.

One of those few plot holes or mysteries that have existed around Thor in the MCU has been the question of what it is. your true age in human yearsand this doubt was resolved in the film Avengers: Infinity War, by confirming that Thor had approximately 1500 years.

However, although beyond this there have not been many other enigmas regarding the God of Thunder, the third episode of the second season of the Loki series has revealed details related to Thor that completely change the known origin of the hero, and create a big hole in the script that undoubtedly needs resolution. Below, we will tell you all the details about it, but you should know that this post Contains spoilers for episode #3 of the second season of the Loki series.

The second season of Loki reveals details about Thor’s past that change his origin and create a big script hole

So far, the second season of the Disney+ series Loki has brought extremely shocking revelations and eventshaving already presented a genocide in various branches and timelines in its second episode.

After these surprising events in the second episode, the third begins with an absolute change of location and time, well, Loki and Mobius travel to the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicagoon Earth, in order to follow the time trails of the latest variant of Kang the Conqueror, Victor Timely, as well as Renslayer and Miss Minutes.

Upon arriving there, at a certain point in the episode, Loki and Mobius meet statues of Odin, Thor and the missing brother, Balder the Braveconfirming that, in the past, people used to worship Asgardians as gods.

The fact that in 1893 there were statues of Odin and Thor based on their characters played by Sir Anthony Hopkins and Chris Hemsworth, respectively, directly implies an inconsistency with the history and origin of the God of Thunder in the UCM, since, as is known, Thor’s arrival on Earth took place in New Mexico in 2011..

Although it is known that Asgardian history could have become mythology and legend on Earth, it is incoherent that in 1893 Thor was venerated as a God, to the point of having a statue of him, when His arrival on Earth is dated a century and almost two decades later.

With this revelation, the Loki series has not only completely changed what was known regarding Thor’s origin, but has also caused great confusion, creating a total plot hole surrounding Thor’s arrival on Earth and the MCU.

