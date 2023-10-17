Ferretti: “The Nerazzurri want to build a 70,000 seat stadium with an attached sports center”

“They have the idea of ​​building a 70,000-seat stadium with an adjoining sports citadel, an area that can be enjoyed all week and not just during matches, with shops, a museum, a restaurant, padel courts, five-a-side football and beach volleyball. “. Thus the mayor of Rozzano, Giovanni Ferretti, outlines Inter’s project for a new facility, illustrated to him by the management itself. Speaking to Radio Nerazzurra, the mayor also talks about the traffic issue: “We are all aware that a project like a stadium cannot be done without providing an adequate traffic and transport plan. Preventing the formation of traffic is impossible but It will be able to be streamlined a lot. And keep in mind that it won’t overlap with normal traffic, given that these are evening and holiday events. The stadium, moreover, will provide adequate parking.”

times

—

Then, on the timing, after the Municipality approved a variant to the PGT by inserting the word “stadium” among the possible constructions in the area: “The process has not yet started. Inter has pre-emption with Cabassi until the end April to verify a feasibility study. The first step is the feasibility study and then the presentation of a project, then the process begins which is quite complex. If they started at the beginning of 2024, it could be completed in about a year.”