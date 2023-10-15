It cannot be said that the Mayans had an easy area. A good part of the southern lowlands suffer from very intense droughts during half of the year and that, when you want to build a complex civilization in the first millennium after Christ, is not good news.

And yet, they did it.

That is to say, despite this, they managed to build enormous cities and large areas of irrigated areas. The question that has worried researchers is how they were able to do it.

And, in fact, they did a lot of things. That is the first problem that researchers have when it comes to finding answers: that the Mayans did many things. Furthermore, many of those things were “short-lived.” And if I put “short lasting” in quotes it is because we are actually talking about a long time.

The classical Mayan periodical (the period we are talking about) ended abruptly around 900 AD after years and years of a savage drought that made large regions of Central America uninhabitable. There the big cities were abandoned.

By the time the Spanish arrived, all that was ruins (Mérida, the capital of Yucatán, has that name because the area full of ruins was reminiscent of Spanish Mérida) and everything that came after their arrival has not helped much to preserve the remains of those technologies.

Luckily, science has come a long way.

How do we get drinking water? That is the question asked by Lisa J. Lucero of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and the truth is that the question is a great one. We are seeing it these years in Spain, as the quantities of water reduce from the aquifers and reservoirs, its quality decreases. It goes down a lot. To the point of becoming toxic. How could they maintain sufficient quantities of drinking water without the necessary technical means?

“Most of the large Mayan cities in the southern lowlands were built in areas without surface water and with large agricultural areas, but they compensated for this by building reservoir systems that started out small and grew in size and complexity,” Lucero explained. But that, of course, was not enough.

We have known for a long time that the Mayans used elaborate mineral filters, but studies that have been carried out seem to show that there was something more.

A purification and control system based on… plants. As Lucero details in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the classic Mayans used aquatic plants to clean the waters of nitrogen and phosphorus (some such as cattail, sedge or reed still populate the Central American wetlands). We know, in fact, that these plants were changed every few years and used to fertilize fields and gardens.

But surely the most interesting thing is that they not only used plants to clean the water, but also to check that they were clean. Apparently, the water flower (Nymphaea ampla) is a very sensitive aquatic plant that only thrives in clean water and was used as an indicator that everything was in order.

Can it be a good example for the future? That is the next question and, for Lucero, the answer is clear: “Constructed wetlands offer many advantages over conventional wastewater treatment systems.” Not only that, they could provide “an economical, low-tech, less expensive and highly energy-saving treatment technology.”

There is no doubt that it would not be easy: we now produce contaminated water at a level that the Mayans could not even dream of. However, it is good to have all the possibilities on the table.

Imagen | Robin Canfield