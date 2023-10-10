Kibbutzim are small egalitarian Jewish communities, born mainly before and after the Second World War as farming communities founded on socialist principles and which then evolved over time. In the one of Be’eri, which is located a few kilometers from the Gaza Strip and was inhabited by around a thousand people, and in the nearby one of Kfar Azza, founded in 1951 and inhabited by just under 800 people, there were some of the worst massacres of Israeli civilians carried out by Hamas militants since the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to the volunteers of the Israeli emergency service Zaka, who in recent days were the first to arrive in the attacked Israeli towns, at least 108 Israelis were killed in Be’eri: most were residents of the kibbutz, some were Israeli soldiers. Other people were taken hostage and taken away, as can be seen from some videos: it is suspected that among them is the Israeli-Canadian peace activist Vivian Silver, who is 74 years old, lives in Be’eri and has worked for years to initiatives for mediation and peace.

However, it is not yet clear how many people were killed or kidnapped in Kfar Azza: several journalists who were taken by the Israeli army to visit the kibbutz said they saw piles of bodies of Israeli civilians and Hamas militiamen still on the ground, as well to houses burned and cars set on fire. Bel Trew, a reliable journalist who has been covering the Middle East for years, he wrote: «You can smell death».

Israeli General Itai Veruv, who was present at the scene together with the group of journalists, said: «We saw children, mothers and fathers hiding in their bedrooms and being killed by terrorists. This is not a battlefield: it is a massacre.” The journalist of the Israeli channel i24News Nicole Zedek, in a video from the kibbutz widely circulated on social media, reported that the Israeli soldiers told her they had seen “children with severed heads” and “entire families killed in their beds”: they are information that should be taken with a pinch of salt, even if some photos of people killed in their homes have circulated in various Telegram channels.

i24NEWS Correspondent @Nicole_Zedek reports from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, a quarter-mile from the Gaza border, and recounts the atrocities that were committed in the small community which remains an active scene as soldiers clear booby traps and recover the bodies of dozens of victims pic.twitter.com/J4ZfWZQYHp — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 10, 2023

Be’eri was one of the first communities hit by Hamas on Saturday morning, around 7am, after the militiamen managed to overcome the barrier that separates the Gaza Strip from Israel.

According to the reconstructions, based on the testimonies of the surviving residents and on the videos collected and verified by various newspapers, an unspecified number of militiamen arrived on motorcycles and cars, killed the security personnel who were patrolling the entrance to the kibbutz and began entering each house, shooting residents and setting houses on fire. Many people were trapped in their homes for hours, waiting for the militants to leave the kibbutz: according to the Times of Israel, Hamas had full control of Be’eri for 17 hours.

On Sunday, the survivors were transferred from Be’eri to a Dead Sea hotel converted into a shelter. The latest fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas militiamen in Be’eri took place during the night between Sunday and Monday.

Various photos and videos recovered by the “South First Responders” group, a group of Israeli rescuers who are going to the various cities and kibbutzim attacked, show the violence carried out in many cases against civilians.

In one of the videos published, some militiamen can be seen taking three bodies out of a car and then getting in and leaving. In others, armed militiamen are seen kidnapping five Israeli civilians near an intersection, keeping their hands tied behind their backs and pushing them along the road barefoot, pointing automatic weapons at them. Another video, published a few minutes later, shows the bodies of four of the five civilians on the ground.

“I ran out of the living room to the balcony, jumped into the bushes and hid there,” kibbutz president Amit Shalvi, 70, told Haaretz. Having left his cell phone at home, he remained in the bushes for hours waiting for help to arrive. “They walked around Be’eri as if it were their home,” said another survivor, Haim Jelin. “They shot indiscriminately, kidnapped anyone they could, burned people’s houses so they had to escape through the window, where they were waiting for them.”

Very strong testimonies also came from the Kfar Azza kibbutz. South First Responders volunteers have published photos and videos in which we see the bodies of civilians killed and lying on the floors of their homes (three very strong photos can be seen Who: be careful, they show civilians in their homes). Other images show bodies abandoned next to cars: some were killed while trying to escape, others – as shown by the videos from the cameras on the windshields and released by South First Responders volunteers – were killed while they were driving, and then the corpses dragged out by militiamen.

In a video published on X (formerly Twitter) by journalist Bel Trew, you can see how there are still some corpses in the streets of the kibbutz.

The village is littered in dead bodies – mostly of militants. It smells of death. Soldiers are clearing them. Rocket fire is constant. pic.twitter.com/pbwZzMiDnx — Bel Trew (@Beltrew) October 10, 2023

Another 18 kibbutzim and one moshav near the border with the Gaza Strip were attacked over the weekend (a moshav is another type of cooperative farming community made up of individual farms, established by Socialist Zionists during the second wave of Jewish immigration to the beginning of the twentieth century). It is therefore likely that in the coming days new testimonies of violence committed in other places will be shared, such as Mefalsim, Nahal Oz, Nir Am and Gvulot, from which not much news has yet been shared.

– Read also: The violence and kidnappings in Sderot

In total, based on what is currently known, Hamas militants have killed more than a thousand Israeli civilians and soldiers, taking more than 150 Israelis and foreigners hostage. The number of militiamen who participated in the attack appears to be greater than initially assumed: 1,500 of those killed alone, Israel said. The Palestinians killed so far are 830, but the number will rise significantly in the coming hours and days, given the intense Israeli bombing underway on the Strip.

– Read also: The complicated position of moderate Palestinian politicians