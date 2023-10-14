There is less than a month left until we can see The Marvels in theaters and a promo could preview one of the big surprises of the film.

For now, we have little information about the plot of The Marvels, we only know that Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) will team up with Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, they will live great adventures on Earth and in space while trying to stop Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton).

But in a new promo they’ve shared online for The Marvels, it’s hinted that the film could have a cameo from someone Asgardian. So we must not rule out the participation of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) or Valkyria (Tessa Thompson), the latter being the most likely.

The teaser, quietly released as an advertisement for X through the official Marvel Studios account, ends with Carol Danvers commenting that “I called a friend.” A view of the Bifrost is then shown, which could suggest the presence of Tessa Thompson’s Valkyria.

The idea of ​​a Valkyria cameo in The Marvels isn’t all that surprising, especially since Tessa Thompson worked on Little Woods (2018), Nia DaCosta’s directorial debut film, and is close friends. Additionally, long before the film was officially announced, the possibility of seeing Valkyrie and Carol Danvers sharing the screen in a significant way was already rumored. In fact, it was speculated that they could even have a romantic relationship. But, for now, we highly doubt that this film has any depth and if Valkyrie appears it will only be to make a cameo and help the protagonists.

Even in 2019, Mary Livanos, producer of the film Captain Marvel (2019), highlighted Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson’s enthusiasm for a possible collaboration: “It’s so charming and fun to see the actors themselves get excited about the potential combination. As a creative, that makes you start thinking.”

What is the movie about?

The Marvels follows Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, as she struggles to take responsibility for a universe out of balance. Her duties take her to a wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary and there she meets Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and her niece, astronaut Monica Rambeau, in a story that unites them as The Marvels.

The cast includes Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohan Kapoor as Yusuf Khan, Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon and Shamier Anderson.

The Marvels will premiere on November 10, 2023.