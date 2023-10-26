As usual at Marvel Studios, The Marvels movie will feature post-credits scenes but what they have prepared is great.

Warning SPOILERS. The wait for The Marvels is getting shorter, and the rumors are hotter than ever. This sequel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe promises to deliver a massive surprise in one of its post-credits scenes. So no one should move from their seats until all the letters pass.

A previous leak already suggested the appearance of a mysterious character in one of The Marvels’ post-credits scenes. However, according to trusted sources, it seems that another scene has been added, which could be a real gem for the future of the MCU.

This is the information we have.

According to Daniel Richtman: “Someone who was perfectly cast for a certain role and never got the chance to do it justice because they wasted it on a shitty movie is coming back. That is all what I am going to say”.

To this he replied CWGST: “It’s true. “Everything is starting to connect.” Along with images of The Marvels, Deadpool 3 and Avengers: Secret Wars.

So the most shocking rumor that is currently circulating on the internet ensures that The Marvels movie will have a brutal post-credits scene that will link Deadpool 3 with Avengers: Secret Wars. Probably with some character we’ve seen before from the X-Men. Although we will find out that when it is released on November 10, 2023. Which hero will it be? Leave us your theories in the opinion section.

In addition, we must remember that the first Captain Marvel movie of 2019 already connected the dots with Avengers: Endgame, so they will probably now repeat the formula.

Official synopsis for The Marvels:

“Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences leave Carol saddled with a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous location with a wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become intertwined with those of Jersey City superfan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s niece, now SABER astronaut, Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work together to save the universe as The Marvels.”

Marvel Studios

The cast includes Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Park Seo-joon, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh, Jessica Zhou, Caroline Simonnet, Mohan Kapur and Maria Guiver.

All Marvel Studios installments can be seen on Disney Plus.

You can join our newly formed WhatsApp group with this link.