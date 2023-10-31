All the box office information we have about The Marvels is bad… Will the movie make a comeback? It looks bad.

With the news that ticket pre-sales for The Marvels have marked the lowest level in more than four years for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), box office analysts are beginning to worry about the fate of this sequel directed by Nia DaCosta.

Initial forecasts pointed to a disappointing opening weekend for this cosmic adventure, but the latest updates have raised fears of an even worse performance than anticipated.

How much will it raise according to analysts?

While a national debut was expected in the range of 55 million to 75 million, there is now speculation that it could be closer to 45 million. Even more alarming, advance ticket sales for The Marvels have been the lowest in the post-pandemic era, raising serious questions about the level of public interest.

Marvel Studios

It is important to note that this situation does not definitively condemn the film, as major studios often manage to exceed expectations, and positive reviews can also influence box office performance. Furthermore, in the international market Marvel Studios continues to have a great pull among viewers around the world. For now, however, The Marvels appears to be on track to become one of the biggest flops in MCU history. Above all, because it is speculated that it cost more than 200 million dollars. So it is estimated that it will need 400 million to become profitable. Will he get it? In a few months we will know.

Why does it generate so little interest?

This is a big question and there may not be one big factor but rather small details that will lead to disaster. To start, you have to watch WandaVision and Ms. Marvel to follow the thread of the story. Both series have had their success and their audience, but many people probably won’t know who Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) are. In addition, there are a large number of fans who do not like Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, especially due to her statements when the first installment was released. At the time, that didn’t affect the box office, as the big Avengers: Endgame event was approaching and excitement was at an all-time high. Now, things have changed and there is some exhaustion in the MCU and some recent sequels have done worse than the previous ones.

Marvel Studios

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever raised 859 million while Black Panther earned 1,346 million, Thor: Love and Thunder with 760 million lowered the figure for Thor: Ragnarok which was 855 million. Furthermore, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was a disaster with 476 million if we compare it to Ant-Man and the Wasp which collected 622 million. Although we must remember that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness did surpass the previous installments.

Finally, the possibility of waiting a few months for movies to arrive on Disney Plus may also have an impact, since consumer habits are changing.

Will you go to the cinema to see The Marvels? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

Font ECBO