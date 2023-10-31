We can see how Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel exchange positions every time they use their powers in The Marvels.

The Marvels movie will be the next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to hit the movies. For now, it’s not generating much interest, but at least they show us a brutal action scene. So if this doesn’t convince you to go to the movies, surely nothing will.

For now, we know that Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) exchange positions, something we already saw in the post-credits scene of the Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel. Now, we’ll have to figure out why and how Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) is added into the equation.

Here we leave you the action scene.

We’re in film clip era. The Marvels Film Clip : Friends of yours? Clip provided by © 2023 Marvel studios.#TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/SNeSKiapAO — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) October 30, 2023

As we can see, the Kree are attacking the heroines, on the one hand in a space station, in the Khan’s house and where Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is. The protagonists of The Marvels are changing their places and we imagine that after the confusion caused by the situation, they will begin to pick up the pace and defeat all the enemies.

Supposedly, all of this will be caused by the Kree villain Dar-Benn, who is played by Zawe Ashton. From what we have seen in the trailers, it seems that she has two powerful objects that include a bracelet like Ms. Marvel’s, which makes her super powerful and can be on par with Captain Marvel, which we must remember is one of the strongest Avengers.

Villain of The Marvels

In the cast of The Marvels we also find Park Seo-joon, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh, Jessica Zhou, Caroline Simonnet, Maria Guiver, Mohan Kapur, Emily Ng, Kei Ichimura, Colin Stoneley, Jonathan Cope, Vinod Dhawale and Luke Dixey.

The Marvels will premiere on November 10, 2023. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

