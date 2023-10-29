The post-credits scene of Ms. Marvel links directly to the movie The Marvels that is about to be released.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can enjoy a new clip from The Marvels that sheds light on the intriguing post-credits scene from the finale of the Disney Plus Ms. Marvel series. The preview, starring Brie Larson, reveals what happens after the exciting exchange between Kamala Khan and Carol Danvers.

In the thrilling finale to the first season of Ms. Marvel, viewers were left baffled when Iman Vellani, playing Kamala Khan, inexplicably switched places with Carol Danvers. The post-credits scene left everyone wondering about the reason behind this mysterious exchange, and recent trailers have finally shed light on this enigma.

Here we leave you the promotional video of the film.

The first official clip from ‘THE MARVELS’ has been released. The clip picks up from just moments after the #MsMarvel post-credit scene! Watch #TheMarvels in theaters November 10. pic.twitter.com/IwYoILPwy4 — The Cine Geek (@CineGeekNews) October 28, 2023

The new clip from The Marvels immerses fans in the moment when Carol Danvers, played by Brie Larson, appears in Kamala Khan’s bedroom. The look of surprise and bewilderment on Danvers’ face is evident as she explores her new surroundings. Soon, she leaves the room and meets Kamala Khan’s family including Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff), Yusuf (Mohan Kapur) and Aamir (Saagar Shaikh).

This exciting preview is just a glimpse of what is to come in The Marvels, a film that promises to be a milestone in the MCU by bringing together characters from different installments such as Captain Marvel, WandaVision, Ms. Marvel and Secret Invasion. Since the closing of Avengers: Endgame, this will be one of the most important crossovers in Marvel history.

Marvel Studios

Will it be a success?

Despite the excitement surrounding The Marvels, the film faces some challenges at the box office. Currently, it has the worst pre-sale of tickets for the MCU in more than four years, which could be due to several factors, such as disinterest in the characters or the story, the exhaustion that there is in superhero cinema or the ongoing strike of Hollywood, which has prevented the actors from promoting the film.

Despite these obstacles, many fans have high expectations for The Marvels and hope that this adventure lives up to previous MCU installments. Something we will find out when it premieres on November 10, 2023.

While we wait, you can review all the installments of this saga on Disney Plus with this link.