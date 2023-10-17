This weapon introduced in The Marvels could replace the Infinity Stones.

The Marvels will present a weapon that could replace the Infinity Stones.

In the Marvel Universe, hundreds of extremely powerful and imminent weapons have been presented, which have either been carried by heroes and/or villains, being a great example of this. the Infinity Gems, which were a fundamental piece in the Infinity Saga, both to carry out Thanos’ plan and to reverse it.

Although these stones were an element that completely marked the history of the MCU, with the launch of The Marvels, Marvel could be preparing to introduce a new weapon that could replace the Infinity Stones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This weapon, or rather, these weapons, are nothing more and nothing less than the bracelets worn by Kamala Khan and the villainess Dar-Bennwhich, according to fan theories, complement each other, and together They could replace two specific Infinity Stones, and even become the MCU’s next most powerful weapon or item. Below, we will tell you all the details about it.

According to this theory, Kamala and Dar-Benn’s bracelets in The Marvels could replace the Space and Time Stones

It is well known that the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel showed Kamala Khan wearing her bracelet to create hard light constructions, while, for its part, The Marvels trailer also introduced the Kree villainess, Dar-Benn, wearing a very similar bracelet the one Ms. Marvel wears.

In view of this, Marvel fans began to create speculations and theories regarding the connection that these two bracelets could haveand how powerful they could be if used together.

Although it is unknown who is the original owner of the bracelet that Kamala wears, flashbacks in Ms. Marvel showed how the Underground acquired it from a blue-armed being, who probably could have been a Kree, so, It is possible that there is a connection between Kamala’s bracelet and the one that Dar-Benn will wear en The Marvels.

Recently, user LUKEgz97 shared a theory on Reddit that revolves around this issue of bracelets, and about the possibility that they are directly related and complement each other each other.

This theory states that the bracelet he wears Kamala would be able to manipulate timewhile the one who carries Dar-Benn would control space, and if used by the same individual they could become powerful enough to alter the fabric of the universe itself; being thus, at the same time, a kind of equivalent with the Gems of Time and Spacerespectively.

There are several aspects of the Ms. Marvel series that could reinforce this theory, such as the fact that, in episode number 4 of the series, we see how Kamala goes back in time to Karachi in 1942, confirmed that her bracelet could, in some way, manipulate time.

Likewise, the series also showed the Clandestines stating that Kamala’s bracelet would not be enough to take them back to their home in the Noor Dimension, since They would need the other bracelet to move from one space to another. This could also imply that Dar-Benn’s bracelet has control over spacewhich could also be the reason why in The Marvels the heroines are constantly changing places.

Ultimately, there is no doubt that, should this theory be true, the bracelets would be an extremely powerful element in the MCU, which would be equivalent to the Gems of Time and Spaceand could become the most powerful new weapon in the MCU, which could even be coveted by Kang the Conqueror, and become a key piece not only in Phase 5, but also in Phase 6 of the MCU.

