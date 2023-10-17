The news has fallen on Marvel fans: the next MCU film has very low box office forecasts, and could be the first financial failure in its long and successful career. But it is not a prediction that comes out of nowhere: since filming began we have been perceiving signals that transmit not very good vibes. We break down the reasons why ‘The Marvels’ could be a real disaster for Marvel and Disney.

Marvels don’t fly. According to Box Office Pro projections, the film could gross between $50 and $75 million in its first weekend, for a total collection that would range between $121 and $189 million. An amount lower than that of ‘Captain Marvel’ itself, and certainly very low for a production whose budget could be around 275 million dollars.

Pocas prevents. These data largely come from weak ticket pre-sale data. In the case of ‘The Marvels’, they are currently 69% below ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’, 72% below ‘Quantumania’ and 42% below ‘Eternals’, which already It was considered a sign of considerable disaster for Marvel, as demonstrated by the fact that so far no one has heard of its characters again. Very weak prospects for a film that is estimated to need to raise no less than $680 million to begin to recover its budget.

The Marvel sold out. There has been much talk about the already very certified (and extensive) process of gradual exhaustion that Marvel has been dragging on since, approximately, ‘Endgame’. Since then it has had undisputed box office successes and the brand continues to be strong, but it is clear that it has not been able to create iconic characters as powerful as those that made up the first Avengers or an event of the caliber of the Infinity Stones. And although the Multiverse has given fans a few joys, the general impression is that patterns are repeated in an alarming way.

The strike in Hollywood is devastating. The two strikes that have hit Hollywood in recent months have had a devastating effect on the plans of many majors, including Disney. That of actors, still active and with no signs of concluding in the short term due to the lack of agreements between the parties, will prevent the actresses from promoting the film, something catastrophic in a production of these characteristics, so in need of actors and crew communicating their chemistry to the public and generate headlines (for ‘Barbie’, for example, that type of material suited her wonderfully).

Marvel’s image is not the best. The strike has had an unexpected additional effect, apart from the logistical one, and that is to fall like a dead weight on the prestige of the majors, whose hair-raising maneuvers to make money without being accountable with their creative forces have been clearly visible. Among those that affect Disney is its script writing system, which leads it to film without finished scripts (something that Anna Boden, co-director of ‘Captain Marvel’, denounced at the time, and that has been clearly evident in the disastrous ‘Invasion Secret’). This is already common knowledge, and may deter many moviegoers from going to the movies.

No one seems to have been comfortable on that shoot. Much of Marvel’s successes come from how they understand each other and how comfortable the team members are, something that sometimes becomes complicated when all the acting work consists of jumping in front of a green screen. But in the case of ‘The Marvels’, things seem to have gone further: to the eternal rumors that Brie Larson has fallen out with half the team, there is the feeling that the director, Nia DaCosta, was not in the best moment her. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she confessed that she did not stop sending messages to Destin Daniel Cretton, director of ‘Shang-Chi’ to convey her stress and distrust.

At some point the first failure has to come. Although the MCU does not yet have any resounding failure (something that DC, of ​​course, cannot boast of), films like ‘Eternals’ or ‘Quantumania’ have served as warnings that, logically, Marvel is not infallible. And although there is no audience data, it is assumed that series like ‘Secret Invasion’ or ‘She-Hulk’ have not had the audience that productions like ‘Wandavision’ once had. Therefore, ‘The Marvels’ could be a hinge movie, the inauguration of a darker phase (at the box office) for the powerful Marvel.

