The numbers don’t lie: box office projections for The Marvels look discouraging, but we have new posters that could change the game

We know what you’re thinking: superheroes are saturating movie theaters. Is this the end of Marvel’s golden age? The new figures indicate that The Marvels are going through a turbulent time. Pre-sales of tickets are 69% below what would be expected for a premiere of this caliber, according to Box Office Pro. And, friends, it seems that the magic of the MCU could be fading.

The harsh reality of the numbers

Pulling data, Box Office Pro estimates that the film could earn between $50 and $75 million. If we compare it to the first Captain Marvel movie, which was projected to gross between $121 and $189 million, things don’t look good at all. And no, it’s not that we are being pessimistic, it’s that the numbers don’t lie.

Let’s get to the point: Marvel has become a movie-making machine, but it seems to have lost its way with quality. It is no secret to anyone that the saturation of the superhero market can lead to the exhaustion of the genre. The public is no longer satisfied with anything. And I’m not saying this, the trends are saying it: the quality of Marvel stories has gone down and people are noticing it.

Economic expectations and the high budget

The topic of money is always delicate. Especially when we talk about a movie that cost $273 million of dollars. That’s stupid, especially for a project that needs to raise $680 million worldwide just to cover expenses. And this is without counting what has been spent on advertising, which is no small feat. The truth is that current projections cast doubt on whether the film can reach that figure.

Ah, but all is not lost. In the midst of all this discouraging panorama, Marvel has launched new posters of the film that could light the spark of interest again. But will it be enough to regain fans’ trust and give ticket sales a boost?

Can The Marvels stay afloat?

Taking a look at the past takes us to the premiere of Captain Marvel in 2019, a milestone in the MCU as it was the first film in the universe starring a female superhero. Carol Danvers, played by Brie Larson, burst onto the big screen with a bang, leaving a lasting impression. But that impression is wearing down over time and the public’s appetite for new installments is not the same.

Comparing The Marvels with other sagas in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is inevitable. Take Black Panther or even Doctor Strange. These films set the standard not only for their box office receipts but also for contributing something fresh to the genre. Innovation and quality seem to be the key ingredients that could save the third installment of Carol Danvers and company from a fate similar to that of Thor: The Dark World, an installment that left a lot to be desired and that did not meet the expectations of fans or the studio in terms of profits are concerned.

The Marvel saga has proven to be resilient in the face of adversity. Although the numbers are worrying, the UCM still has many tricks up its sleeve. The truth is that they are left with fewer and fewer cards and the time to release their great “milestones” is increasingly longer. And you, what do you think? Does The Marvels deserve a chance or are you already tired of the superhero bombardment?