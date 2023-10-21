The Marvelsas analysts recently revealed, could prove to be a resounding flop at the international box office.

The sequel to Captain Marvel sees in the cast, as well Brie Larson in the role of Carol DanversAlso Iman Vellani in the role of Ms. Marvel e Teyonah Parris in those of Monica Rambeauboth introduced in the TV series respectively Ms. Marvel e WandaVision.

If the previous film proved to be a commercial triumph, with over a billion in international box office receiptsthis sequel may not be able to repeat that success.

A week ago analysts revealed that The Marvels had sold a number of pre-sales decidedly lower by MCU standards.

In this sense, a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter confirmed these estimates given that The Marvels, according to the first projections, should finish the first weekend of programming with a gross of 70-80 million dollars at the American box officewhich is less than half the opening of its predecessor, which debuted with a gross of $153.4 million.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opened with a gross of 57.2 million of dollarswhile Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 managed to surpass the threshold of 100 million.

Although Kevin Feige and the rest of the Marvel Studios executives see a lot of potential in these characters, the probable commercial flop combined with the rumors that see Brie Larson ready to leave the MCU because of received fierce criticism from fansmake it difficult to imagine a third film or an important role for the three protagonists in future films.

There’s nothing left to do but wait for The Marvels to debut in theaters, which will take place onNovember 8 on our soil.