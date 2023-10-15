The call to a friend signals what could be the return of a mythical Avenger.

The Marvels anticipate a friend’s call

Join the conversation

Marvel Studios has opened ticket reservations to see The Marvels in theaters starting next November 10. Although the film already anticipates the return of an Avenger, in the case of Captain Marvel, the new trailer for the shortest MCU film now anticipates what could be the cameo of a well-known Avenger from the past.

At the end of the new trailer for The Marvels, one of the protagonists anticipates having called a friend and right after an image appears that seems to show the Bifrost, portal that Thor invoked to move between Asgard and Earth. In fact, since Avengers: Infinity War, the God of Thunder is the only one capable of summoning the Bifrost, since its guardian died in said film at the hands of Thanos.

Get tickets now to witness the return of an Avenger. https://t.co/fHJB2N3a8y Experience #TheMarvelsonly in theaters November 10. pic.twitter.com/HB6CvgILtc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 15, 2023

Thus, The Marvels could be anticipating the appearance of Thor, which would mean a cameo by Chris Hemsworth in a totally unexpected way. It is worth remembering that Jane Foster’s appearance as Mighty Thor could also be the surprise of the filmalthough his sad fate in Thor: Love & Thunder would make it impossible unless the multiverse did its thing…

Now, Social networks have started a debate about which friend could appear in The Marvelsthe dialogue with the image that appears on the screen could even be a trap…

The Marvels could be a failure

The latest box office estimates are suggesting that The Marvels could be the new failure of the UCM, even worsening the collection of Eternals, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The sequel to Captain Marvel that also works as a continuation of Ms. Marvel at the same time that it recovers a character from Scarlet Witch and Vision seems not to be generating the expected interest, so a major cameo could help boost the sequel.

Join the conversation