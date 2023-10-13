The Marvels movie could disappoint at the box office in its first weekend of release.

Box office analysts are giving their first forecasts for The Marvels and expectations don’t seem to be as spectacular as one might think for the Captain Marvel sequel. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on November 10, and forecasts point to a possible opening weekend that could be disappointing.

According to BOP.com, the latest MCU adventure is expected to gross between $50 and $75 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. In a normal context, this figure would not be negligible for The Marvels, but it is necessary to remember that the first installment of Captain Marvel managed to raise $153 million during its opening weekend in 2019.

Current data indicates that ticket pre-sale trends for The Marvels are 42% behind The Eternals (2021), 69% behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and 72% behind Ant- Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. These numbers suggest a significant gap in pre-screening interest for the film.

Furthermore, it is estimated that, over the course of its domestic run, the film could gross only between $121 and $189 million. However, it is essential to remember that these figures are only long-term predictions and have been proven wrong in the past. Although it must be recognized that they are quite right.

Despite the projections, The Marvels remains a highly anticipated film. Recently, it was confirmed that the film will be one of the shortest in MCU history, lasting 1 hour and 45 minutes, including the credits. This could be beneficial for the box office, as they can add more daily sessions in theaters. Although it was speculated that the film would have a more modest budget of $130 million, this information was later denied, and it has been revealed that they have spent close to $220 million. This suggests a large-scale production that will need at least 500 million to become profitable.

In The Marvels, Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel) has reclaimed her identity and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence, but now faces unexpected consequences that lead her to join forces with Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) and Captain Monica Rambeau. This unlikely trio must learn to work together to save the universe.

The film features an all-star cast including Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris and Park Seo-joon.

The Marvels will begin its international release on November 8 and recently landed a release in China on November 10, the same day as North America. So check your country’s listings to find out when it will be released.

