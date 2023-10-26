Can you imagine seeing a character that you thought forgotten? Everything indicates that this is what we will find at the end of The Marvels Get your seat ready, it’s coming.

Hey kitchen, MCU fans. In just two weeks, “The Marvels” will hit our theaters and, if the gossip doesn’t lie, a post-credits scene is going to leave our mouths open. But of course, in the game of leaks, everything is moving between the shadows so as not to spoil the surprise (or get a big fine). So we’ll keep the intrigue high.

Spoiler Alert: Read at your own risk.

Cameo en The Marvels

A previous tip-off already marked the audacity of revealing that a certain someone—ahem, don’t look at the studios, please—would make an appearance in the film. However, more than reliable sources suggest that another scene has been added. The objective? Lay the first stone for future bombs in the Marvel cinematic universe.

Daniel Richtman, a well-known insider, tweeted: “Someone who was perfect casting for a certain role and never got a chance to get it justice because they wasted it on a bad movie is coming back. That is all what I am going to say”. And no, it is not a prediction from Nostradamus, although he seems like it.

An unexpected return: Who could be the “wasted one”?

Now, if we stop to think about which character could return with a more worthy purpose, there are several MCU figures who were left in the shadows at the time. Those “wasted” characters, as Daniel Richtman describes them, could see new life in this post-credits scene. Without mentioning specific names—we don’t want to be the spoilsport of the year—imagine someone who went almost unnoticed in a previous film, but who had enormous potential to shine on the big screen.

It would not be the first time that Marvel decides to do justice to a character whose potential was wasted in previous installments. The Marvel machinery is an expert in rescuing and revitalizing figures, giving them a new approach that better fits into the complex fabric of the cinematic universe. If it works, this cameo would not only be a coup d’état, but also a redemption that fans would surely welcome with open arms.

The plot of The Marvels

Now, let’s get serious. What is going to happen in the movie? Carol Danvers, better known as Captain Marvel, has managed to recover her identity from the tyrannical Kree and take revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But watch out, things get complicated when she crosses paths with Kamala Khan, our favorite Ms. Marvel, and her estranged niece, SABER astronaut Monica Rambeau. The most unexpected trio must join forces to save none other than the universe.

Directed by Nia DaCosta and produced by maestro Kevin Feige, the film also stars Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. What a poster! The script is written by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

What does it mean for the MCU?

The interesting thing about all this It’s how a cameo could change the perception of a character and, in the process, reconfigure some pieces of the MCU. Marvel has already accustomed us to playing blind, throwing decoys and distractions that later turn out to be key in the general narrative. This cameo in The Marvels could have the same butterfly effect, generating theories and triggering new plots that we will see develop in future films and series.

The art of the cameo in Marvel it is almost a genre in itself. It becomes a show apart that generates fanatic conversation and analysis, adding another layer of complexity and excitement to the already intricate Marvel universe. There lies its magic: in the ability to always keep us on the edge of our seats, expectant of what is to come.

The Marvels will begin its international run on November 8 and has obtained the coveted permit to premiere in China on November 10, the same day as in North America. What implications will this mysterious cameo have for the MCU? Only time will tell, but one thing is clear: Marvel knows how to keep us guessing.