Kid Venom will have his own one-shot

The series of five numbers ‘Death of the Venomverse’ has already finished, and in it, it was shown Slaughter causing chaos in the multiverse of Marvel, so other symbiotes had to intervene to stop him. The most interesting thing about this event is that each issue told a supporting story.

Kid Venom is here to stay





The adventure that accompanied the main story was centered on Kid Venom, a new character created by the manga artist Taigami. Now, Marvel Comics confirmed that it will release a one-shot called Kid Venom: Origins #1.

Thanks to the young man’s new comic Venom, it is already being hinted that we could see many adventures of the character in the future. Taigami himself has explained how this new version of Venom was created: “Kid Venom was based on a one-shot I submitted for a manga contest that Shonen Magazine and Marvel celebrated in 2018. One of the rules of the contest was to use a Marvel theme or character and write and draw a first episode for a new series and the theme I chose was symbiote.”

The character’s real name is Kintarowhich comes from 10th century Japan. The young man joined the symbiote Clinter to protect your village from various threats. Below, we share Taigami’s own words about the character’s next adventure.

“The story I had the opportunity to work on this time is just a small part of Kintaro and the symbiote in the Heian Era. How did Kintaro come about and what will happen to him? And how will that world and the modern world be connected? I hope I can have fun working deeply on those stories. And I hope that my story becomes a starting point for people to learn about and be interested in Japanese legends and cultures for people around the world.”

The comic will be released in the United States on January 3, 2024.