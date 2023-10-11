On Saturday morning, a video lasting over 10 minutes was published on the social channels of the al Qassam brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, in which the silhouette of a man can be seen standing on a chair, accompanied in the background by a voice speaking in Arabic . The man’s face is unrecognizable. The environment in which he finds himself is very dark, but in the background the Palestinian flag can be clearly seen: «The enemy must understand that he can no longer celebrate without paying the consequences», says the voice. The voice of the video is presented as that of Mohammed Deif, the head of al Qassam considered among the main organizers of the enormous attack against Israel which caused thousands of deaths and injuries (here is the Post’s live blog with all the updates) .

Not much is known about him: Deif has always tried to cover his tracks to escape Israeli intelligence, which has tried to kill him at least seven times in the last twenty years. Apart from Saturday, his last public appearance dates back to May 2021, when in an audio message he said that Israel would pay “a very high price” if it continued to ignore Hamas’ requests regarding the Gaza Strip. Shortly thereafter, a war began that lasted 11 days and caused over 240 deaths among Palestinians and 13 among Israelis.

Its story has been reconstructed by various journalistic reports. Deif – whose real name is Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al Masri – was born in 1965 in the Khan Yunis refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, which was under Egypt’s control at the time. He attended the Islamic University of Gaza, known for its closeness to the powerful Islamist movement of the Muslim Brotherhood, and joined Hamas in the late 1980s, immediately becoming close to the group’s military wing, the al Qassam brigades.

Deif has always been a strong supporter of armed resistance against Israel and has opposed many mediations over the years, including the 1993 Oslo Accords in which Israel and the Palestinian Authority recognized each other for the first time as legitimate interlocutors.

In the first years of his militancy in Hamas his mentor was Yahya Ayyash, nicknamed “the engineer” for his ability to design and build bombs. Israeli authorities hold Deif responsible for several suicide attacks in the country, which killed dozens of civilians in the 1990s.

Deif became leader of the al Qassam brigades in 2002. He is believed to be responsible for the design of some rudimentary rockets often used by the group, known as “Qassam rockets”, and for the extensive network of tunnels dug by Hamas under the Gaza Strip to import weapons and basic necessities and overcome the fence built by Israel around the Gaza Strip: over the years, in fact, Israel has built a fence considered highly guarded around the Gaza Strip (the one that was demolished in several places in Saturday’s attack). Furthermore, since 2007 Egypt and Israel have imposed a heavy embargo on the territory, and effectively control everything that enters Gaza, including water and electricity.

For decades, Deif has been wanted by the Israeli military and intelligence, who have attempted to kill him several times. In 2006 an air attack by the Israeli army hit a building where some Hamas leaders were thought to be staying: Deif survived but emerged mutilated (according to the Financial Times he lost a leg and an arm, while according to the BBC he lost an eye and some limbs , it is not clear which ones). During the fighting in the Gaza Strip in 2014, the Israeli army bombed another building where Deif was believed to be: his wife and son died, while he was elsewhere.

His public appearances, via pre-recorded messages, are extremely rare and today many uncertainties remain regarding his figure and his role in some attacks claimed by Hamas. In the message released on social media on Saturday, Deif, who spoke on behalf of the group, justified the enormous attack against Israel by citing the embargo in force for over 16 years on the Gaza Strip, the growth of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and the claims on al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, one of the main places of worship for Islam where clashes between Israelis and Palestinians are frequent.

Deif said that after Saturday’s attack, Palestinians will be able to “take back their revolution,” and called on Palestinians living in neighboring countries, such as Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Algeria, to join the fighting: “Whoever has a gun, bring it, now is your time,” he said. There has been no news of him since the fighting began.