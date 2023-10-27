Police in the US state of Maine have been searching since Wednesday evening for the man suspected of killing 18 people and wounding 13 others in two armed attacks in the town of Lewiston. The man suspected in both attacks, which took place in a restaurant and a bowling alley in the city, is called Robert Card, and is a 40-year-old firearms instructor in the United States Army Reserves. Police said Card is “armed and dangerous” and urged everyone in Lewiston and nearby towns to stay indoors and be careful. More than 350 law enforcement officers, including authorities from state and national agencies, are involved in the search for him.

For several hours the information arriving from Lewiston was confusing and fragmented, especially on the number of people killed, also due to how the events had developed. At 6.56pm on Wednesday (when it was around 1am in Italy) police received the first call about a shooting at Just-In-Time Recreation, a bowling alley in Lewiston: seven people were killed there. Shortly afterwards, at 7.08pm, a new series of calls arrived reporting an armed man at the Schemengees Bar and Grille restaurant, just over 6 km from the bowling alley: eight people were killed at the restaurant, while three others who had been injured and died in hospital.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office released photos of the man suspected in both attacks and asked stores to close and people to stay indoors. The same happened half an hour later in the nearby city of Auburn, where the attacker was feared to have headed. At 11 p.m., the Lewiston Police Department posted a photo of Card on social media — apparently an image taken from a surveillance camera video — saying he was wanted. In the photos, Card appears to be holding a rifle modified to include a device that holds together two rifle magazines, one inside the weapon and the other next to it, to be able to reload rounds more quickly.

About an hour later, state police found an abandoned car similar to the one driven by Card in Lisbon, a city just over 6 miles from Lewiston. At 4:30 Thursday morning, they also began searching Bowdoin for him. , his hometown, and throughout Thursday he kept his home under observation, but without obtaining any useful indications to find him. During the press conference on the search Thursday morning, authorities officially announced that Card was the only suspect in the shooting and that an arrest warrant had been issued on several murder charges.

Card is known to be 40 years old and a US Army reservist, but he has never served in combat since he enlisted in December 2002. He was enrolled in an engineering technology program at the University of Maine from 2001 to 2004 but did not graduate. According to the reconstructions that the police shared with the newspapers, in mid-July of this year Card had undergone a psychological evaluation after he began to behave in an unstable and bizarre manner while he was with his reserve regiment, and had been admitted to a mental health facility for two weeks after “hearing voices and threatening to shoot up” a military base. In recent years he had shared and interacted mainly with far-right content on social networks – in particular against trans people, restrictions related to the coronavirus and in favor of the liberalization of firearms – but there is insufficient reason to think that the attack was motivated by political reasons.

The attack received particular attention from the media both because it is the one in which the most people were killed among those that occurred this year in the United States, and because Maine is a state with particularly lax legislation regarding the possession of firearms: those who buy them are not subjected to any criminal record checks, and there is no system to allow judges to temporarily prevent people from accessing weapons, even if there is evidence that these could represent serious risks for others others or for oneself. Furthermore, Maine does not require special permits for carrying weapons.

