Robert Card, the US Army reservist accused of killing 18 people and wounding 13 others in an armed attack in Lewiston, Maine, was found dead Friday evening. From initial information it seems that he committed suicide with a gunshot.

The body was found after two days of searching near the Androscoggin River after authorities found a note left by the suspect suggesting he intended to commit suicide. Investigators considered the possibility that Card might have killed himself, and so they began searching for him near waterways as well.

Card had been identified thanks to eyewitnesses and surveillance cameras. Around 7pm on Wednesday evening (1am in Italy), he entered first a bowling alley and then a restaurant in the city of Lewiston and began shooting, killing 18 people and wounding 13. It was most serious attack in the United States since the beginning of the year. The motive for the attack remains unclear, but the police reported to the newspapers the theory that Card struck in the bowling alley and the restaurant because they were places he frequented with his girlfriend who had recently left him.

Card was 40 years old and a US Army reservist, but had never served in combat since enlisting in December 2002. According to the reconstructions that the police shared with the newspapers, in mid-July of this year he was subjected to a psychological evaluation after he began to behave in an unstable and bizarre way while he was with his reserve regiment, and he had been admitted to a mental health facility for two weeks after “hearing voices and threatening to shoot” at a military base.

In recent years, Card had shared and interacted mainly on social networks with far-right content – ​​in particular against trans people, restrictions related to the coronavirus and in favor of the liberalization of firearms – but there are insufficient reasons to think that the attack was motivated by political reasons.

***

Where to ask for help

If you are in an emergency situation, call 112. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can call the Telefono Amico on 02 2327 2327 or via the internet from here, every day from 10am to midnight.

You can also call the Samaritans association on 06 77208977, every day from 1pm to 10pm.