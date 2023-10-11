43 years have passed since the premiere of the first Friday the 13th, and since then there have been many faces of Jason Voorhees on the big screen. What is your favorite look?

There is no doubt that the Friday the 13th (or Friday the 13th) franchise is part of the golden age of the horror genre. Or, rather, of the subgenre slasher. Unfortunately, our beloved Jason Voorhees has been forgotten for a few years, unlike Saw or Scream.

It’s not the best movie series, but Friday the 13th It has millions of followers around the world. And it is not because of the charisma of its protagonist, but because of her atrocities on the big screen.

We have even seen him fully involved in video games. The most recent was Friday the 13th: The Game, an asymmetric multiplayer title that will leave digital stores at the end of 2023.

You still have time to give it a chance, since it can continue to be played until the end of 2024. Jason has also been part of franchises such as Mortal Kombat or Dead by Daylight.

Have you ever wondered what Jason Voorhees’ face looks like? He almost always wears his trademark hockey mask, but in some movies he has shown his hideous face.

The ”thousand” faces of Jason, the masked killer

Now that Halloween is approaching, we think it’s a good idea to review Jason Voorhees’ career based on his real appearance. And, throughout 12 movies (including the crossover with Freddy Krueger), the Crystal Lake killer has had multiple faces.

SPOILERS

Starting with the first Friday the 13th, released in 1980, in which he only appeared in a flashback and in its surprising ending. Jason was just a kidin the shadow of his vengeful mother.

Already in its sequel, Friday the 13th Part 2, Jason He was more like a farmer than a deadly murderer.. In fact, he still wasn’t wearing his hockey mask, to the detriment of what appears to be a sack of potatoes. It’s the most unusual look in the entire franchise.

It would be in Friday the 13th Part 3, when Jason Voorhees he finally got his iconic mask. It would also show his face, more similar to his original appearance as a child than to the ”redneck” look of the sequel.

One of the turning points was Friday the 13th Part 4: The Final Chapter, which had very little ending, but is considered one of the great films in the saga. In that tape, Jason showed a terrifying and bloody facewith makeup by the great Tom Savini.

We skip the fifth part, since Jason does not appear as such (the murderer is an imitator). In the sixth installment, the Crystal Lake killer looks like a decrepit zombiewith a face covered in worms.

Another of his most striking faces would be in Friday the 13th Part 7, with his human features practically absentchain around the neck, and teeth worthy of the most absolute hell.

His trip to Manhattan (Friday the 13th Part 8) would show a simpler look, which we prefer to forget, quite the opposite of his face (literally embedded in the mask) in Friday the 13th The End: Jason Goes to Hell. It was a forgettable film, as well as bizarre and with very iconic makeup.

In Jason X, tenth film, Jason looks like a Terminator and his original face is irrelevant. Almost the same thing happens in Freddy vs. Jason, since We barely see his face (but we do see his teeth). Finally, in the remake Friday the 13th (2009), we don’t see his face either.

We encourage you to watch the Friday the 13th movies, now that we are in October, as they have many ingredients to entertain you. Especially if you see them with friends, beers and snacks.

What do you think of the different faces of Jason Voorhees? Without a doubt, he is the most anachronistic and unique killer we have seen, which makes the Friday the 13th franchise a gift for horror and slasher lovers.