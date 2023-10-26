A man has been arrested for recording with a camouflaged camera under the skirt of a copy shop clerk. The detainee went to this business every day and has already been arrested by the National Police.

These recordings of a sexual nature were stored on the hidden device he carried. She only went to the copy shop when the worker was alone. She always required the same service. She asked the victim to cut some documents for which she had to use a cutting machine. Using this tool required the woman to bend over to operate it.

The detainee was carrying two small hidden recording devices hidden between his shoe and sock. He would stand behind her and put his foot under her skirt to capture the images.

The victim requested a restraining order, which was denied by the court.

He himself has acknowledged that he had been doing these practices for a year and a half and that he would have carried them out with other women. The victim of this crime had requested a restraining order since the author of the recordings had an adjacent business. An order that was denied by the court.

The victim herself wanted to share the images so that the facts could be made public.

He was a very methodical criminal who did not enter the store if there were more customers or if she was wearing pants. What happened is that since the employees of the copy shop themselves were surprised that she went every day and that she had those behaviors, they decided to look at the security cameras. That’s when they realized something was happening. The woman was not aware of the events until her colleagues alerted her. The detainee was especially careful not to touch the woman but he got very close to her movements to capture the images.

–