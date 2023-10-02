This weekend’s presidential elections in the Maldives were characterized by an electoral campaign focused on foreign policy, and in particular on the relationship that the Maldives must have with the most important countries in the region, China and India. The winner was Mohamed Muizzu, an opposition candidate who won with 54 percent of the vote: Muizzu is considered particularly close to China and has promised to make big changes in the country.

The Maldives are an archipelago of over 1,000 islands south of the Indian peninsula, inhabited by around 500 thousand people. While Muizzu is considered to be pro-China, his opponent, the outgoing president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih who lost the elections with 46 percent of the votes, was very close to India, so much so that he himself spoke very often about a foreign policy.” India first”.

The Maldives is the smallest country in Asia and is relatively poor. But their position, in the Indian Ocean along an important trade route, has long made them a place disputed in particular by India and China. This dynamic was also seen in the election campaign, where one of the main issues was the profound division between the pro-Chinese and pro-Indian camps.

The victory of a president close to China like Muizzu could lead to some changes both in the Maldives and in the distribution of military contingents in the Indian Ocean: for some years, with the consent of the outgoing president Solih, India has had a small military contingent on the archipelago, but Muizzu campaigned precisely to expel the Indian military from the Maldives, contrasting Solih’s “India first” policy with a new slogan: “India out”.

Even if it is true that in the electoral campaign in the Maldives the country’s foreign policy and external alliances had an enormous weight, many commentators nevertheless recalled that the vote was dictated more than anything else by economic and social issues: the results counted above all disappointing economic results from Solih’s government, which was unable to keep the growth promises made in 2018, at the time of his election.

In any case, relations with large neighboring countries remain fundamental for the Maldives, which is economically dependent on foreign countries for almost everything.

For reasons mainly of geographical proximity, for much of their history the Maldives have had privileged relations with India, and India itself has always considered the Maldives a friendly and overall obedient state: even in these days many Indian media they refer to the Maldives as India’s “backyard”, describing them as one of those states over which India should have undisputed influence. Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, who was the dictator of the Maldives from 1978 to 2008, was supported by India to the point that in 1988 the Indian army sent troops to the islands to protect him from a coup attempt.

After the end of the dictatorship in 2008, however, the governments of the Maldives began to question their traditional loyalty to India, and to move closer to China. President Yameen Abdul Gayoom did so in particular between 2013 and 2018, who accepted large Chinese investments and reduced dependence on India. After him Solih took power and returned to traditional pro-Indian politics. The new president, Muizzu, is instead an ally of Yameen and once again wants to bring the country closer to China.

In recent years, relations between India and the Maldives have become increasingly complicated also due to religion: the Maldives is a Muslim-majority country, which resents the Hindu nationalist government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

These descriptions are obviously simplifications: when we talk about “proximity” to one country or another we are talking above all about privileged economic relationships, which in the case of the Maldives means receiving investments and economic benefits. The “pro-India” governments of Maldives have never severed relations with China and similarly the “pro-China” governments have never severed relations with India.

The same is expected for Muizzu’s new government, which will most likely maintain cordial relations with India but will seek to deepen economic relations with China and attract investments from Chinese companies and infrastructure projects. A more complicated issue concerns the presence of Indian soldiers on the territory of the Maldives, which Muizzu would like to send away: in this case, this would be a larger and more complicated diplomatic problem to resolve.