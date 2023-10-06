Cleaning the television screen may seem like a simple task, but if you have ever tried it you will know that it is not easy at all, at least if you are looking to achieve a perfect result.

Properly cleaning your flat screen TV will not only improve your experience and prevent you from being distracted by stains and traces from the cloth, it will also help improve its lifespan.

The screens of current televisions, monitors and laptops are extremely delicate, and although the use of chemical cleaners – even those sold in supermarkets such as Mercadona specifically for screens – may seem like the best solution, their powerful chemical agents could cause serious damage to the television. , both internal and external.

Unlike with fabric cleaners, on a television we cannot test the product in a corner and wait to see if it is harmful or not, in addition The use of these cleaners may not create imminent deterioration, it is usually a progressive wear process.

To avoid possible problems, it is best to opt for this foolproof recipe to clean the screen of your television, monitor or laptop, much more natural and less aggressive that will make it impeccable. To clean your TV screen, all you need is a clean, empty spray bottle, white cleaning vinegar, distilled water, and a microfiber cloth.

You only have to Mix equal parts distilled water and white cleaning vinegarspray the mixture on the screen from a distance of about 20 centimeters and spread the mixture over the screen in circular movements with the microfiber cloth.

It is not necessary to make an excessive amount of mixing, since it spreads quite a bit. And if, It is necessary to use distilled water, especially in those areas where the water has a large amount of lime.. You can buy bottled distilled water or boil tap water, which is cheaper and just as effective.

It is also not possible to replace white cleaning vinegar with apple or wine vinegar, the effect is not the same as the specific one for cleaning and could be harmful. Be careful, the smell is not pleasant, but it disperses quickly and the result is impeccable, we assure you.