This Saturday, October 7, shortly before 4:30 p.m., the “Parade of the Galaxies” was developed starting from Avenida Vallarta and Enrique Díaz de León, culminating in the Glorieta Minerva shortly after 6:00 p.m. Although it threatened to rain, the weather allowed everything to go well.

The contingent that marched was represented by the international fan club of the 501st Legion, but also of the Rebel Legion, with around 300 people dressed in costumes from the “Star Wars” saga who paraded for the enjoyment of the people from Guadalajara who were They gathered to watch the public event with family and friends.

Although until the closing of this edition there was still no information on the number of attendees from Civil protectionis according He highlighted that 40 thousand people could have gathered.

Carlos Mayorga, representative of the organizing committee, highlighted that the parade took place without any problems, it was three kilometers long, “people from more than six countries came to parade, such as Austria, Alaska, the United States, Costa Rica, Colombia and Guatemala , in addition to the interior of the Mexican Republic such as Veracruz, Mérida, Mexico City, Chihuaha and Durango”.

It highlights that people were really happy to be part of this parade. “It was a very familiar atmosphere with many children. People were super respectful towards us, they never stopped thanking us.”

There were also volunteers to guarantee everyone’s safety, as was the case of “Star Wars Fan Club Guadalajara”.

“I think there were around 70 people,” also He stressed that there were more than 150 boy scouts who were also collaborating so that everything went well. “There are only positive things to say, there was no incident or anything.”

Ángel Luna, 21 years olds, attended the parade after he found out about the event through social networks. She has been a fan of the saga since she was 18 years old.

“The parade was very well organized, only there was a small incident with Chewbacca, apparently several minors crossed him and twisted his foot. But “Everything was very calm, with excellent costumes.”

This happened near the Cineforo, when the first phase of the tour had finished, around 4:40 p.m.

Isaid González traveled from Mérida to be part of the parade. He is a member of the 501st Legion.

“We’re talking about the fact that I’ve been in the Legion for five years now. I’ve been a Star Wars fan since I was a child.”

He expressed that his affection for the saga has led him to implement the franchise’s philosophy in his field of work as a sales agent, where he promotes discipline and inner strength to generate better results.

The public was very attentive to the parade, taking photographs and hanging out as a family.

