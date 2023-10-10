It is one of the wonders of having Luis Piedrahita as a guest: every time he visits Pasapalabra, he surprises with his magic. She has already amazed Roberto Leal many times, and it is one more with what he has done on this program. In this case, he has blown him away with a card game.

Incidentally, the guest explained that this trick is among those he teaches in an online magic course. “So that anyone can learn, even you,” he joked with the presenter, adding that “you start from scratch.”

In this case, only one deck is needed. Luis has asked Roberto to choose a letter that only he has been able to see. It is a classic, although the ending always leaves us wondering: how did he manage to do it? The presenter was left speechless: “All over my face.” Don’t miss it in the video!

What seems like magic is what the contestants do in El Rosco. There’s a trick: a lot, a lot of study. However, that does not prevent failures. Óscar had a very curious one in the final stretch that added maximum suspense to the outcome, in a duel with a jackpot of 964,000 euros.

The “fear” has left the Madrid native in the hands of Moisés… and the victory has been decided by the minimum!