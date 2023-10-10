There are many methods to improve your mind and thinking. There are techniques that, when applied in daily life, can help you improve your intelligence. There are often several questions about whether there is a magic formula to develop a smarter mind, and the answer may be closer than you imagine.

According to a recent study by the University of Cambridge, England, There is an activity that can help children become smarter. Over the years, science has shown that intelligence is malleable and can be improved, not only in adulthood, but also in childhood.

This is the key to having a smarter child

Research has found a surprising link between reading for pleasure in childhood and cognitive development in adolescence. The study analyzed data from more than 10,000 children ages 9 to 13 and revealed that those who enjoyed reading in their early years had higher cognitive performance, as well as better mental health and better school performance.

The bottom line is that the more time a child spends with a book and his mind lost in a story, the smarter he will be in the future. It is worth mentioning that this method applies regardless of the socioeconomic level of the family, the intellectual potential of the child or the educational level of the parents.

A fundamental point to mention is that Reading for pleasure also helps children with their executive functions, which are skills that allow planning, organizing and controlling behavior. Likewise, they develop skills by requiring them to remember details and think critically about a plot of what they are reading.

It is also crucial for them to have social intelligence, that is, the ability to understand and respond to the emotions of others. This situation exposes them to a variety of characters, but especially situations.

There are many ways you can encourage reading for pleasure in your child, and some of these tips include reading with them, as it is one of the best ways to show them that reading is fun and rewarding. Give your child access to books, especially with stories and characters that interest them.

Posteriorly, It’s valuable to ask questions about the story, characters, and themes.. In this way, in the end and with consistency, your child will be smarter in a simple and uncomplicated way.