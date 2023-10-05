Deciding which career to study is a dilemma that often ends up determined by the job opportunities that each degree has and the professional success that these can bring them. As we have commented on Magnet in other articles, there are careers that have an employability level close to 100%. However, there are others who take the unemployment medal. And, in the same way, there are some that provide professionals with huge economic benefits, others are, unfortunately, a driver for precariousness. Today we come to talk about the latter, the lowest paid careers in Spain.

Less than 1,500 euros: the case of Archeology. A few weeks ago, the Valencian Institute of Economic Research and the BBVA Foundation carried out a study based on Eurostat data to determine which are the careers with the least remuneration in this country. His research was decisive: it is Archeology. According to the report, only 10.7% of employed people have a salary greater than or equal to €1,500.

But be careful, we must bear in mind that there are many other graduates who do not reach that figure either. No less than 54.3%. And these salaries do not always have to do with the number of hours worked or the prerequisites, they often affect the needs of the market or the economic and labor situation of the time.

The worst paid. Archeology is followed by others such as Fine Arts, with 21% of employees with a salary greater than or equal to 1,500 euros. History of Art, with 25.4%. Or Geography and History, which barely 30% reach that income threshold. It is evident that Humanities degrees have been the worst hit in the study. In fact, 77.1% of Arts and Humanities graduates were employed and only 36.4% of them earned 1,500 euros per month or more.

Low employability: what happens with Philosophy. As we have mentioned in other Magnet articles, the medal for unemployment goes to Philosophy. This is the career with the fewest job opportunities. According to the study Young university students and employability, qualification, booming professions and labor transition, carried out by CEU and Randstad Research with data from the INE, 18.4% of the students who enrolled in this degree have not found employment or a related job .

Even so, and with such tragic employability data, many people continue to choose this career in Spain, which is already something almost purely vocational. In fact, it is surprising that more and more young people decide to study it as time goes by. According to data from the Ministry of Universities, the number of students enrolled has increased by almost 10% in the last three years. They know there are no exits, and they continue there.

repentant students. Financial stability and insertion into the labor market makes many students regret year after year when they finish and find themselves disarmed by the unstoppable system. The first visits to Infojobs or indeed are devastating. A clear case is Tourism: 45% of those who finished five years ago say they would not study that career again. According to a survey by ZipRecruiter and LinkedIn Noticias España, 38% of Spanish job seekers regret their chosen specialty. And the careers with the highest number of regrets are Journalism (87%), Sociology (72%), Fine Arts (72%), Communication (64%) and Teaching (61%).

The other side of the coin. On the other hand, there are a series of degrees that report large salaries. An example is Medicine. Doctors in our country have an average salary of 75,000 euros gross per year. This is followed by aeronautical engineering (55,000 euros gross per year), telecommunications engineering (50,000 euros), computer engineering (45,000 euros) and Law (42,000 euros). They do so because they are careers that have much higher demand and employability.

More job prospects. Well If studying Plato or Kant has low professional employability results, those that lead the ranking in this aspect are usually engineering. Electronics, specifically, the most. And the difference between the two is abysmal: 18.4% unemployment vs. 0.9% five years after graduation. The demand for “science people” in the job market is much higher than it was a few decades ago. Another degree with good opportunities is Medicine. And, as we mentioned in this article, the hidden agronomic engineering, whose employability is almost 100%.

