After a great reception on atresplayer, one of the most successful series on the platform in 2023 arrives on Antena 3. Cristo y Rey will premiere very soon in prime time.

The fiction tells the story of Bárbara Rey and Ángel Cristo, one of the most media couples of the 80s. The daily life of Ángel Cristo (Jaime Lorente) and Bárbara Rey (Belén Cuesta) marked the media agenda of Spanish society during the last decades of the 20th century.

Every step they took was news and the secret romance between Bárbara Rey and Paquirri (Jesús Castro) was not going to be any less. What really happened between them? What was your love story like?

Find out very soon on Antena 3 with the grand premiere of Cristo y Rey. Do not miss it!