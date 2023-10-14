The Louvre Museum in Paris, the most visited in the world, is closed today, Saturday 14 October, for security reasons linked to the terrorism alert which has been raised to the highest level in France since yesterday. A measure taken after a young man attacked a school in Arras, killing a teacher and injuring two other people while shouting “Allah Akbar”. According to a management statement, the closure at 12pm on Saturday was due to “verification measures” after “the Louvre received a written message reporting a risk to the museum and its visitors. We have chosen to evacuate it and close it for the day, while we carry out essential checks.” “We thank you for your understanding,” the institution wrote in a post. “People who purchased a ticket will be refunded.”