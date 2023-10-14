On Saturday, both the Louvre Museum in Paris and the Palace of Versailles, just outside the French capital, were evacuated and closed for “security reasons”. A spokesperson for the Louvre told the AFP news agency that the extraordinary closure was decided after the museum had received a written message in the morning that spoke of a risk for the institution and its visitors: the evacuation was ordered for do the necessary checks. The Palace of Versailles instead received a bomb threat, due to the spread of an anonymous message online, according to an AFP source close to the investigation. The Louvre and the Palace of Versailles are two of the most important tourist attractions in France.

Dear visitors, For security reasons, the museum #Louvre closes its doors today, Saturday October 14.

On Friday, France updated the alert level on the attacks, raising it to the highest level foreseen by Vigipirate, the country’s anti-terrorism program. He did so following the stabbings that occurred in a school in Arras, a city in the north-east of the country which is home to significant communities of Muslim and Jewish people. Also yesterday there was another attempted terrorist attack, according to the authorities, foiled by security forces near Paris. In the school attack, carried out by a twenty-year-old of Chechen origin, a teacher was killed.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said that there was “probably” a link between the attack in Arras and the situation in Palestine. Darmanin has banned demonstrations in support of Palestine for fear of unrest, but despite the ban on Friday several hundred people gathered both in Paris and in other French cities: in the capital the police used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators and said to have arrested 10 people of the approximately 3 thousand present.