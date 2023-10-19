The new video game concerning the world created by Tolkien, The Lords of the Rings: Return to Moria, enters the gold phase starting today. However, as ironically underlined by the team, precisely to recall the atmosphere of the Professor’s books, “Mithril” seems to have entered into gestation, precisely to pay homage to the rare material that constitutes the surplice worn by Bilbo Baggins.

Lately, the developers have shared a first look at the in-game Dwarf Creator, which allows players to create and customize their own unique dwarven character for their game in The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria. The Dwarf Creator will offer options to customize your Dwarf, including distinct choices for beard and hair, accessories and jewelry, facial features, tattoos, scars, body type and even the origin, voice and personality type of the Dwarf. We also remember that the production will arrive on PC on October 24th, while on PlayStation 5 at another time.

Previous article

Call of Duty: Infestation event available on Warzone and MW2