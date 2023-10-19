Players from all the lands of Mordor, we have bad news for you, especially if you own a PS5: the highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria has been postponed.

The PS5 version of the game will no longer be released, as initially planned, on October 24th, but directly on December 5thso that the physical and digital versions arrive on the market simultaneously.



On the contrary, the situation remains unchanged regarding the PC version of the titlewhich will arrive on the Epic Games Store on October 24th, at the price of 39.99 euros.

The last stages of the development of the PC version, among other things, are proceeding well: the developers have made it known that the title has officially entered fase GOLDand that the development and retouching work by North Beach Games is therefore finished.

No justifications were given regarding the delay with which the title will be released on Sony’s console, but fans of the series already know (fortunately) the new release date.

The title The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria will put us in the shoes of a dwarf and will catapult us among the mysterious mines, in search of an ancient and precious treasure. The title is also coming to the Xbox console without changes.