The stone creatures that came to life at night are close to having their live action for Disney+ with the Swamp Thing screenwriter

These agreements stone figures that stood at the top of the cathedral to protect the city? No, I’m not talking about an urban legend, I’m referring to Gargoyles, the Disney animated series from the 90s that marked an entire generation. And yes, hold on to your nerves, because it returns in the form of a series of live action on Disney+under the pen of Swamp Thing screenwriter Gary Dauberman.

Flutter in the story of Gargoyles

90s nostalgia kicks in with this bombshell news. The one who was the screenwriter of Swamp Thing, Gary Dauberman, has joined the game to write, produce and direct the project. Does the name James Wan ring a bell? Well, his production company Atomic Monster is also in the mix.

The original series aired during three seasons, from 1994 to 1997. The first two acts were initially broadcast in syndication, and the third fell into the clutches of ABC after Disney’s purchase of the network. Although the success was moderate at the time, the series has gained an army of dedicated fans in subsequent years.

Aside from the screens, the Gargoyles expanded to other media, like comics and video games. Come on, we’re not talking about just another ordinary series.

A thorny path to the big screen

The curious thing is that voices about a possible Gargoyles movie have been a constant in recent years. In 2011, GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra screenwriters David Elliot and Paul Lovett were going to bring the script to life. Later in 2018, the acclaimed filmmaker Jordan Peele He even proposed his own version. But, alas, none of these projects saw the light of day.

Greg Weisman, the co-creator of the original series, said of Peele’s proposal: “The fact that (Peele) gave importance to GargoylesI knew what I was and who I am, it was tremendously gratifying.”

Recently, there were rumors that Kenneth Branagh was going to direct a Gargoyles movie. But of course, Weisman came out: “I think… it is totally false.” And, you know, in the world of entertainment everything is comings and goings.

The legacy of the original Gargoyles series

Looking back, Gargoyles was a phenomenon in itself. He started in 1994 and from the first episode we knew that we were not facing just another animated series. The gargoyles were stone beings that came to life at night, a kind of guardians of new york. The story mixed mythology, action and even some romance. But the most amazing thing was that he was not afraid to address topics dark and complexsomething strange for a “children’s” series of the time.

The cast of characters was another highlight. Goliath, Elisa Maza, Demona, among others, became iconic figures. Each one had their own ethical and moral dilemmas, which took them along winding and fascinating paths. It was, in short, a series that conquered both kids and adults, leaving a indelible legacy in the world of animation.

What will the adaptation be like in real action?

The original series set the bar high, so Gary Dauberman and company have a considerable challenge. There are a few keys to making this adaptation work. First, the fidelity to the original material. It is important to maintain the essence of the series, but new plots could also be explored to surprise long-time fans.

Another key aspect will be gargoyles design. In the animation, they looked imposing but also full of character. Will it be CGI? Practical? A mix of both could give the perfect touch. And last but not least, the mature themes that made the original series great should not be missing from this adaptation. If they manage to balance nostalgia with innovation, this new flight could be quite a freak.

So yes, there are a lot of expectations but also a lot of potential. All that remains is to wait for night to fall for these stone creatures to take flight again. You are ready?

For now, the Gargoyles live-action series does not have a release window. But don’t worry, because if you need your dose of nostalgia, the three seasons of the original series are now available in Disney+.