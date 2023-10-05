At Cinemascomics we analyze the Blu-Ray Steelbook of The Little Mermaid, the ‘live action’ of the 1989 animated film

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the home edition on Blu-Ray SteelBook of The Little Mermaid, an updated, flesh-and-blood version of the 1989 animated film of the same title, as Disney already did with many other animated classics from its extensive filmography. Again, the essence of the original film is preserved, adding small changes to differentiate it from the source material.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid is directed by veteran Rob Marshall, who specializes in musicals, whose most notable titles in his filmography are Chicago and Mary Poppins Returns in terms of musicals, but he has also been in charge of titles such as Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Memoirs of a Geisha. The film is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, Blu-Ray Steelbook, digital purchase and on the Disney+ streaming platform. All physical distribution in Spain is in charge of Divisa Home Video.

The film stars Halle Bailey (Grown-ish) as Ariel. Jonah Hauer-King (One of the Family) as Eric, Melissa McCarthy (Thor: Love and Thunder) as Ursula, Javier Bardem (Dune) as King Triton, Noma Dumezweni (Only Murders in the Building) as the Queen and Art Malik (Risky Lies) as Sir Grimsby; as well as the voices of Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay (Doctor Sleep) as Flounder and Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as Scuttle. Directed by Rob Marshall, the presence of executive producers Marc Platt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, John DeLuca and Rob Marshall himself is added. Meanwhile, the script is being written by David Magree (The World’s Worst Neighbor), Jane Goldman (The King’s Man: The First Mission) and Rob Marshall himself, based on the story written by Hans Christian Andersen.

Synopsis:

Ariel (Halle Bailey) is the youngest of King Triton’s (Javier Bardem) daughters but also the most defiant. Despite her father’s prohibition, she wishes to know more about the human world and when she visits the surface without permission she falls in love with the handsome Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King). In order to be with him, the mermaid decides to make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula (Melissa McCarthy), which gives her the opportunity to experience human life, without knowing that she is putting the crown of her father in danger. she.

The film is shown in its Blu-Ray Steelbook version packed with extras, including a sing-along version of the film, which we have reviewed for Cinemascomics readers. The analysis of the Blu-Ray in metal box is completely free of spoilers, in case you have not yet had the opportunity to see the film and want to know what extras it contains.

Trailer:

Technical characteristics:

Blu-Ray SteelBook (1 disco):

Format type: 16×9Aspect ratio: 2.39:1Duration: 140 mins. Aprox.Languages: DTS Digital Surround 5.1: Castellano / DTS-HD MA 7.1: InglésSubtitles: Spanish, English coded for the deafAge rating: Suitable for all audiences and distinctive, especially recommended for children.Screen format: 1080p High Definition.Zone: B.Case: Metal box (1 disc).Includes two versions of the film: that of the theatrical release and Sing-Along.Sing-Along Version – Sing your favorite songs while watching the movie with the lyrics on the screen.

Extras:

More heat underwater:

A story from the deep sea:

The entire cast, including those who voice the animals, visited the filming set when they were preparing it at Pinewood Studios in 2020, where director Rob Marshall acted as a guide, while explaining the settings and avant-garde techniques they will use to film it. . Thus, he assures that everyone’s goal is to protect the beauty of the animated film, but at the same time reinvent it, reimagine it and give it life with real actors. In addition, he talks about other challenges of the project, such as creating an underwater musical, focusing more on the story by Hans Christian Anderson.

For her part, actress Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel, confesses that when she saw the animated film it catapulted her into a world of adventure and wonder. Along with her, the rest of the technical and artistic team talk about the great influence that the original film has had on them.

I know something has just begun:

The director talks about the cast and the luck he had in bringing it together. Finding Ariel was a great challenge, because her voice was key to the story, but also having passion, courage and wisdom. But also a certain vulnerability and naivety. Then they discovered Halle Bailey and she captivated them. Just as the young actress never thought she would be given the role of herself, the same thing happened to Melissa McCarthy with the role of Ursula, but the filmmaker indicates that the actress brings a lot of subtlety, depth and pain to her character.

Where there is water:

What they have done is that all the characters are realistic, seeking to make the aquatic world seem very organic and very real. And to achieve this they had the costumes created by Colleen Atwood. The idea is that each sister of Ariel was from a different sea, with very different designs. Therefore, each mermaid was based on the fish of each sea.

On the other hand, hair designer Peter Swords King had a hard time recreating Ariel’s red hair. Another big challenge was Ursula’s hair and costume, since everything underwater is shot out of the water. The cast was on a set with a blue background with cables, where water and everyone’s hair were later digitally added. In such a way that there were many rehearsals, animated storyboards and previews of the scenes, so that when the time for filming arrived, everything would go well.

The shore up there:

The juxtaposition between the real world of the surface and the magical world of the sea was the director’s main priority. To do this, they worked with Steve Warner to supervise the effects. Thus, everything on Eric’s boat was done for real. And the palace was also created in absolute detail. While the exteriors of the film were shot in Sardinia.

Do what the music says:

The director indicates that The Little Mermaid was the pioneer and that thanks to its success it gave rise to an entire generation of animated musicals. In the original film, the songs created by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman advanced the plot and characters, being wonderful for Lin-Manuel Miranda. In turn, he had so much love for his childhood songs that he gave Halle Bailey a bit of respect when it came to making them her own.

Analysis of the songs:

They show us a dissection of the songs and the stories behind the production of the musical themes “An unexplored sea”, “Under the sea”, “Bésala” and “Pobres Almas en disgrace”.

The news about the secondary ones:

When Awkwafina thinks of The Little Mermaid, she not only thinks of Ariel, but also of Flounder, Sebastian and Scuttle, her character. Despite being created digitally, they wanted them to have real emotions and relationships. But with some small changes, since Scuttle was a seagull in the original film, while now he is a gannet, she can search. For its part, Flounder is a damselfish fish.

Along with this, they tell how Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda created new songs, such as “El notificación” performed by Awkwafina.

Passing the junk:

Actress Halle Bailey talks about how much she loved the animated film as a child and how much she identified with my feelings for Ariel. In addition, the actress who voiced Ariel in the animated film has a cameo in this film, where Jodi Benson is a local who gives a fork to the little mermaid in the island market, which she knows as a knickknacks. In this way, they show us what the day of filming Jodi Benson’s cameo was like.

Outtakes:

Compilation video with laughter, poses, problems with props, improvised dialogues, grimaces, stumbles, choked words, jumps and other comical situations that occurred during filming.

Song selection:

Part of him.At the bottom of the sea.Under the sea.An unexplored sea.Poor souls in misfortune.For the first time.Kiss her.What news.

