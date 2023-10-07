The day I decided to come live on the opposite side of the world was also the day I started having to deal with time zones, imaginary lines and “time travel.” For example, I look at the horizon from the beach and what I see is the past. While for me it is Saturday morning, if I took a boat and went there, it would be Friday morning again. Are the peculiarities of the international line date change.

To have a standard with which to measure time at different points on the globe, what we have done is divide it into smaller pieces. If the Earth takes 24 hours to make a complete rotation and a full day, We have divided it into 24 smaller pieces following the meridians of the globe. With this we achieve a certain time of day when the Sun is at a certain height in almost all parts of the world.

This, in general terms and without going into exceptions or summer and winter schedules, allows us to have different time zones. As we move east we add hours, as we move west we subtract hours. Hence, in the Canary Islands they have one hour less (because they are much further west) and eastern Europe generally has one hour more (because they are further east). The problem, however, is found in the other part of the world.

We have an obsession with classifying, separating and standardizing.

An imaginary line that goes from the North Pole to the South Pole and crosses the United Kingdom and Spain among other countries is the one that marks how days should be measured. Its about Greenwich Meridian and allows us to add or subtract hours depending on whether we go east or west. It is also the point where, when it is broad daylight at 12:00 PM, the rest of the world is on the same day. Of course, while moving from one side of Greenwich to the other involves jumping an hour, on the opposite side of the globe we jump during the day.

Traveling along the 180° meridian

The 180° meridian is the virtual line opposite Greenwich and starting point of the day. It is known as the international date line and it is a line that not only separates time in hours but also in a complete day. A person can pass from Monday to Tuesday by crossing that line in a west direction, or from Tuesday to Monday if they cross it in an east direction. Technically it is traveling to the future or the past and you just have to swim, take a boat or go by plane.

Like many other virtual lines and borders, the International Date Line does not follow a perfect straight line across the Earth from pole to pole along the 180° meridian. The line starts straight across the North Pole until it reaches a small island in Russia, which is when it moves east to cover all of Russia on the same schedule. After all, it would be strange if it was Friday in one town and the other was already on the weekend.

The line therefore goes through the middle separating Russia from Alaska (United States), right between two islands separated by 3.8 km. These are the Diomede Islands (Russia) and Little Diomede Islands (United States). If you go from one island to the other, the day changes, and in fact swimmer Lynne Cox did it in 1987 at 3°C ​​in an event to symbolize the gesture of peace between both superpowers. It took two hours and five minutes, although technically it took a whole day.

Continuing with the peculiar imaginary line, it moves west again this time to collect at the same time the multiple islands that Alaska has in the part of Russia. One thinks that these islands would be the furthest to the west that the United States has in the world, but in reality they are the furthest to the east as they have passed the 180° meridian. The line, after this zig-zag, returns to the 180° meridian and goes down in a straight line until it reaches Polynesia.

In Polynesia things get complicated again. It is a gigantic area in the vast Pacific Ocean encompassing hundreds of small islands and small countries. Many of these Polynesian countries have several islands scattered across the ocean, with the meridian passing right through the middle. For political, economic and social reasons, this It’s not convenient. That is, imagine working for a company that has offices in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​if the international date line were in the middle, in Madrid they would be working on a Friday but in Barcelona it would already be the weekend and impossible to communicate with them by labor issues.

If there were already problems when they had two different hours, imagine with different days.

It is not only a national issue, but also an international one. Many of these tiny nations are heavily dependent on New Zealand for economic matters. Therefore, it is in their best interest to be on the same day as New Zealand. To avoid this type of problem, the line once again takes a gigantic deviation to cover essentially all of the islands of Kiribati. Then, so that other nations such as Fiji, Tuvalu, Tonga or Samoa do not encounter the same problem, the line goes down in a straight line but much further east of the 180° meridian. In the end, it returns to 180° and goes down to Antarctica.

Since the 180° meridian is a precise standard, why does the International Date Line skip it so much? The reason is very simple: because it really doesn’t matter much. Unlike other borders, this line simply defines deciding to be there on one day or another. As we have seen, it can have implications when you change from a working day to a non-working day. But beyond that, it is not like a border that separates the natural resources available in one territory or another. The sunrise is the same on one island and on the other, although for one it is Saturday and for the other it is Friday. And it is a very beautiful sunrise.

