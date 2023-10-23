LG announced the availability in Italy of the LG UltraGear 27GR95QL League of Legends monitor made in collaboration with Riot Games. Starting today, and until November 30th, the new monitor will be available for pre-order exclusively are LG Online Shop at the price of €999.

Anyone who pre-orders will receive 3 free in-game items: Champion Jayce and Shininghammer Jayce skin, Champion Vi and Project Vi skin, Champion Caitlyn and Caitlyn Luna Candid skin.

All the details on the LG UltraGear 27GR95QL League of Legends monitor are available here.

Previous article

PlayStation: the soundtracks of some exclusives are on Spotify