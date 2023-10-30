A young George RR Martin wrote to Marvel and his letter reveals a lot of what he did over the years on Game of Thrones.

Currently, George RR Martin is 75 years old (September 20, 1948) and has worldwide recognition as one of the best epic fantasy writers, thanks to A Song of Ice and Fire, the saga on which Game of Thrones is based. However, he was also a young man with concerns and a great Marvel fan.

Now, a letter that George RR Martin wrote to Marvel in 1964, when he was about 16 years old, and which was published in Fantastic Four, number 32, has been revealed. From its content, we can recognize what he later devised for his own works.

This is what he wrote:

“Ho-hum! Another month, another load of classics, but what more can we expect from you? I regret to inform you that I found a flaw in this otherwise perfect masterpiece, a flaw that is unfortunately very common among you. When we last saw the Red Ghost in Fantastic Four #13, he was trapped on the moon being chased by three super-powered apes, livid with hatred and waving Mr. Fantastic’s paralyzing ray at him. Now, suddenly, you give him back full control of his apes without a single word of explanation.” Wrote the young George RR Martin.

“Some scientist can’t even tell if a guy is dead or alive, but he’s bright enough to create a super-amplified radioactive doohickey beam with cosmic energy at any time.”

“In conclusion, I wish you luck in all the upcoming books, but Stan, don’t get more returning villains out of your hat. Next time tell us how you redid the scene, okay? OK!”

The treatment of characters is something that distinguishes the writer George RR Martin and it seems that he is very disturbed that there is no continuity or clear explanation. That’s why his work usually explains so many things.

This is Stan Lee’s response: “You want the truth, Georgie? We just FORGOT where we left the Red Ghost and didn’t have time to look for the problem because the printer was chasing us with our deadline!”

George RR Martin has always praised Stan Lee.

In an interview he said: “Maybe Stan Lee is the biggest literary influence on me, even more than Shakespeare or Tolkien. Marvel characters were constantly changing… Unlike DC Comics, where everyone got along and everything was very nice and all the heroes liked each other… Stan Lee introduced a whole concept of comic book characterization and conflict. “Maybe even a touch of gray in some of the characters.”

Now, we are waiting for George RR Martin to finish the A Song of Ice and Fire saga, but he is sure to receive messages from his fans like the one he wrote to Stan Lee.