Super Mario Bros. Wonder has taken direct inspiration from 3D Mario games to offer more freedom to the player so that the player can complete the game as they want: this is explained by Takashi Tezuka.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has been received by the press as the best 2D Super Mario platform game since the days of the SNES and Super Mario World. In recent decades, almost all the innovation was for 3D Mario games, from Super Mario 64 to Super Mario Odyssey.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder on Switch takes a lot of inspiration from 3D Mario games, so much so that its Game Designer is Koichi Hayashidadirector of Super Mario 3D World and producer of Odyssey, whose mission is to “apply his experiences from 3D Mario games to 2D ones,” as he said in an Ask the Developer interview.

In those interviews Hayashida, together with the producer Takashi Tezukahave talked about what it took to make the first 2D Mario game in eleven years, and specifically the inspiration they bring from the 3D Mario games.

What Super Mario Bros. Wonder learns from 3D Mario games

“Compared to 3D Mario games, 2D games may seem to have less visual variety and are more difficult to complete,” said Tezuka, who laments that some people cannot complete 2D Mario games because, If they get stuck on a level, they can’t progress.

Therefore, the goal with Super Mario Bros. Wonder was that more people could complete it. But not making it easier, but rather giving the player more freedom.

“I think Super Mario Odyssey is designed so that all players can reach the end, no matter how they progress through the game.” Tezuka suggested use 3D Mario games as a reference to modernize the gameplay and help players see the end, without getting frustrated along the way.

“I think 2D Mario games often had a reputation for being unforgiving. Compared to 3D Mario games, a single mistimed action can lead to a fatal mistake, since you have fewer options when it comes to movement.”

“In this game, we’ve changed that. We’ve designed it so that players can conquer the game with their ideas and use their brains, not just their skills, to progress,” Tezuka says, listing options like you can Complete the levels in the order you wantthat you can buy Wonder Seeds to unlock levels without having to find them, or have 12 different playable characters in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.