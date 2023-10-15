The Assyrians were excellent astronomers. Did they invent the telescope almost 2,400 years before Galileo Galilei? There is a heated debate about the use of the mysterious Lens of Nimrud.

It is one of the most curious anachronisms in history. Or maybe it’s that we don’t know how to look at it with the eyes of 2,800 years ago. Is it a magnifying glass, a fire-starting tool, a telescope lens… or a simple decorative ornament? The Lens of Nimrud remains a mystery.

Discovered in 1850 by English archaeologist Austen Henry Layard, in Nimrud, near the Tigris River, the Lens of Nimrud was created by the Assyrians of mythical Mesopotamia, what is now Iraq.

This mysterious magnifying lens currently rests in the British Museum. Is about a carved rock crystal, dating from 750 BC. That is, it is about 2,800 years old.

What is the Lens of Nimrud?

This polished rock crystal has some very interesting characteristics. With a diameter of 38 mm and a thickness of 6 mm, it has a focal length of 12 centimeters, and provides 3X magnification. The big question is: is this an intended effect, or did it occur by chance?

The Assyrians were excellent astronomersthat is why historians such as the Italian Giovanni Pettinato have come to say that we are facing the first telescope lens.

British museum

The telescope was “officially” invented by Galileo Galilei in 1609, although earlier prototypes existed in Holland, China and Spain. If Nimrud’s lens is from a telescope, it would advance the birth of the telescope by almost 2,400 years.

But almost no historian supports this theory. First of all, 3X magnification is not a telescope, it is a simple magnifying glass. And if it had been used to observe the stars or the planets, it would be too important to be lost in time for almost 2,400 years.

There are other theories, and experts do not agree. One of the most widespread is that of the magnifying glass. Assyrian writing is intriguing and difficult to read, and a magnifying glass would help.

Another possible use is as a crystal to light a firesince it concentrates the sun’s rays and is capable of lighting wood, straw or parchment.

But sometimes, the most realistic explanation is usually the most accurate, even if it is the least spectacular. The rock crystal was found next to decorative utensils such as blue crystals, so it is most likely… A simple piece of decorative marquetry.

Many experts believe that it is a simple decorative glass that was used to decorate furniture. Its optical properties are a coincidence, and the Assyrians did not give them importance, or they did not find use for them.

Telescope lens, magnifying glass, fire starter tool, or simple decorative glass? Historians disagree on use of Nimrud’s enigmatic lens. A mystery almost impossible to solve, because no writing from the time talks about it.