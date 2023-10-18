Stories to keep you from sleeping, the series created by the legendary Chicho Ibáñez Serrador comes in the form of an audio series to Audible

From television myth to the new audio series format. Stories to keep you awake, The iconic series devised by maestro Chicho Ibáñez Serrador in the sixties, now comes to audio format with an adaptation to the universe of sound fiction with an homonymous audio series that will offer an anthology of unpublished, original and self-contained horror and suspense stories produced by Prointel and Isla Audiovisual for Audible.

Audible, presented Stories to keep you from sleeping in the 56th edition of the International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia held in Sitges.

The round table included relevant personalities such as Alejandro Ibáñez, executive producer and director of Stories to keep you from sleeping and son of Chicho Ibáñez Serrador; Arantxa Zunzunegui, Senior Producer Originals at Audible for Spain; Manuel Sanabria, director of the audio series; and Juanjo Molina, sound designer. In addition, two of the main actors of the audio series, Fariba Sheikhan and José Manuel Seda, were present and performed a live narration, where all attendees could enjoy and teleport to the story they were interpreting.

More than 20 actors have participated in the audio series

It is a blockbuster that has featured more than 20 actors and a main cast of top-notch performers.l among whom are Jose Manuel Seda, Fariba Sheikhan, Alejo Sauras, Javier Pereira, Ruth Díaz or Lucía de la Fuente. Manuel Sanabria has confirmed that both directors and actors have been able to experiment a lot with the format:

“Jose Manuel, for example, in one story he is the captain of a submarine, in another he is the ex-girlfriend of a current couple. In one chapter, Fariba is in a hotel in a distant country where he suffers a lot of fear, in another chapter he does couples therapy. For Alejandro Ibáñez, the audio format has given a new dimension to a product with a very marked character: “As my father said, the good thing about horror is not showing the monster. Being afraid with this audio series is much more powerful than being afraid in a horror movie, because our imaginations will always be much more powerful than what we can see.”

Enjoy titles and series that we know in a different way

For her part, Arantxa Zunzunegui, Senior Producer Originals at Audible for Spain, has assured: “What audio does is take it a step further. Titles or series that we already knew or were familiar with, what we do at Audible is give the public the opportunity to enjoy them in another way. In the specific case of Stories to not sleep, we found it very interesting that the listener, using his imagination, really feels the emotion of the medium almost more than seeing an image.

During the round table Ángel Sala, director of the Festival, announced the name of the winner of ‘Podcasts to not sleep’, a project competition launched by the production of the audio series to select the best script in the horror and suspense genre in in which more than 250 proposals have participated and whose winner will be incorporated into the first season of the audio series. Claudia García de Dios won with the script for The Invisible Friend. As Sala himself assures, “it is a story about an imaginary friend where a mother discovers that the story of that imaginary friend that perhaps her daughter has, could be not so imaginary and much more disturbing.”

Six chilling chapters

Stories to keep you from sleeping is now available on Audible and has six chilling chapters: ‘Sol Menor’, written by Enrique Lojo; ‘Couples Therapy’, written by Jorge Decarlini and JJ Rodríguez; ‘S-313’, written by Jorge Decarlini and JJ Rodríguez; ‘Los Golem’, written by Fernando Cámara; ‘Final de Trayecto’, written by Enrique Lojo; and ‘Una Noche Sola’, written by Lidia Corral, to which will be added ‘La Amiga Invisible’, pending production. The first 6 chapters are now available on Audible.

Full episode list and synopsis:

1. End of journey

After years without seeing each other, Alberto and Jorge meet again one day for dinner and a few drinks. The night lengthens and they end up missing the last subway, also being locked in the station. That’s when the next train appears on the platform, a train that will take them to relive a common past trauma and that will change their future forever.

2. S-313

A group of scientists undertakes an expedition in search of an ancient Spanish galleon shipwrecked under strange circumstances. Aboard the S-313 bathyscaphe, the crew dives to the bottom of the ocean in the midst of a climate of tension that will increase due to the successive threats that they will have to face during the descent.

3. One night alone

Celia, a successful young influencer, decides to celebrate her 30th birthday in style after spending years suffering gender violence from her now ex-boyfriend, against whom a restraining order weighs. On the way home after the night of partying, Celia receives a warning: the attacker is close to her. From there, the return will become a chase.

4. G minor

The life of the famous orchestra conductor Luis Gargallo takes a 180-degree turn after suffering a sudden injury that causes him to lose his vision. An injury that plunges him into darkness, distancing him from his vocation and forcing him into a domestic retreat that will test his sanity, blurring the boundaries between the real and the imaginary.

5. Couples therapy

In a last attempt to save their relationship, Marta and Javier go to a spiritual retreat lost in the middle of the mountains to undergo a mysterious couples therapy from Iván, the eccentric director of the center. There they will meet other guests and witness a series of strange events that will give them a death experience.

6. Los Golem

Paola is a promising young gymnastics player who moves with her father and stepmother to a foreign city to participate in a sports competition. However, upon her arrival, a sudden invasion breaks out in the country, forcing them to confine themselves to the hotel. Isolated, they will be victims of a strange threat that will put their lives to the test.

Also from Amazon you can enjoy the first season of the Sleep Stories series available with your Amazon Prime subscription.