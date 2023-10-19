The Legend of Zelda es one of the franchises with the longest history in the world of video games. Many players have been encouraged to experience Link’s history and travels after the arrival of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. However, if we take a look at both titles, we will realize that there is a “new” antagonist for the saga. And at the same time we are told about the return of the villain from previous games. That is why in this article We will tell you everything about Ganon and Ganondorf in the Zelda universe.

Ganon and Ganondorf in the universe of The Legend of Zelda

At first you may be wondering what is the difference between both, in fact you may have come to think that we are talking about the same person. Don’t worry, because differentiating Ganondorf from Ganon is much easier than you think. Each title has its own peculiarities, its own characteristics. That is why we have to take into account the Zelda game timelines to which we are going to refer.

In this case we are talking about BOTW and TOTK, two titles that are separated in chronology and a lot, with respect to the rest of the Zelda games. In fact we are facing a new Hyrule, a new story. This is vital to understand that in the Zelda universe there are various reincarnations of both Link and Zelda and our villain Ganon and Ganondorf. That is why we have to speak in line with the type of Ganon/Ganondorf we are dealing with. Which we repeat, in this case it would be that of Zelda BOTW and TOTK.

Differences between Ganon and Ganondorf in the Zelda timeline BOTW and TOTK

With this in mind, it is better to move in the main differences between Ganon and Ganondorf. When we talk about Ganon, we do so in reference to the enemy we encounter in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a beast-shaped creature of our villain. He is also known as Demon King and Ganon the Cataclysm. When we speak then of Ganondorf, we are speaking of his human form. The beast is Ganon, the human is Ganondorf.

Both ways They are the reincarnation of the King of Demonswhich in the Zelda universe is called Demise. So we can affirm that both Ganon and Ganondorf are the same subject. In essence they represent that, the reincarnation of Demise. The base of the character is the same despite being divided into two forms, and we can also find other variants in TOTK such as Ghost Ganon and others, which are shadows of the authentic one.

The staging of Ganon/Ganondorf in BOTW and TOTK

In Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, the figure of Ganon/Ganondorf is represented in a very specific way. Ganon which is the beast form of the villain, the main antagonist of the saga who traded his human form for power. We can see this mainly in BOTW. In its version in TOTK we see a “reborn” version of the villain, even though he was never completely defeated.

The new antagonist in TOTK it is the human figure, Ganondorf, which within Zelda lore is much more dangerous than Ganon. Furthermore, Ganondorf had not appeared in the saga for 17 years, so his appearance in TOTK is a legendary moment in the Zelda franchise. His last appearance was in Twilight Princess. The new beginning that BOTW represents for the Zelda Chronology allows both the beast version (Ganon) and the human version (Ganondoprf), have their arc of appearance and prominence in the current Zelda story.

In short, the beast version of the villain Ganon has his appearance in BOTW and is the main antagonist of the game. In TOTK he appears in the human form of him being Ganondorf. Both are representations of the Demon King Demise, who is in the end the true nemesis and danger of Hyrule. What do you think? Did you know the differences between Ganon and Ganondorf in the Zelda universe?