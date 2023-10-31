Ganondorf is not only confirmed by Nintendo, “the sexiest character” that hay en Tears of the Kingdomis also one of the most incredible villains in the lore of the franchise, and whose figure has been exalted again after the events of TOTK, where we see him again in his normal form (which is even more powerful than the of BOTW).

Well, that’s not all, since there is a detail that although seems quite irrelevant, is sought after by a good part of the community that loves the universe of The Legend of Zelda. We are talking more specifically about the Ganondorf height.

Yes, we know that like Ganon, his height is incredibly extensive, but the trick is knowing how tall he is in his most human form:

Ganondorf has maintained a very similar shape since Ocarina of Time in terms of height, so the measurement that it is assumed that it still has today after Tears of the Kingdom, it is a total of 2.30 meters high. A figure that is incredibly high if we take into account the real sizes of our world.

Ganondorf es incredibly large in The Legend of Zeldaand even more so compared to Link.

