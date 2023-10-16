The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom once again gives us a unique moment. Although this time it has nothing to do with the game, we can see how the community’s affection towards the Nintendo titlemeans that on many occasions the fans leave us with our mouths open.

And one of them has created an incredible birthday cake themed after the adventures of Link and Zelda. A tribute to Nintendo and The Legend of Zelda that arrives just at a special momentl. Below we leave you the original post so you can take a look.

(TOTK) Birthday Cake I Made for my Husband

byu/cakesbyyou inzelda

The design of the cake has been so faithful and beautiful that many users have been commenting that It almost doesn’t even look like it’s edible.. Not because it is in poor condition, but because it looks more like a collectible figure than a cake. It is undoubtedly a beautiful gesture towards the game, and towards the community of The Legend of Zelda fans. Tears of the Kingdom has taken the world of video games by storm these past few months.

Leading to the fact that on many occasions, we can allow ourselves the pleasure of informing you of totally different stories and circumstances to which we are accustomed. What do you think? Do you think that The Legend of Zelda community will be able to continue bringing the title to the forefront with these creations?

Via