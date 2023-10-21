Dragonforce returns with a great dedication to the world of video games. Not to be missed.

Link and Zelda are the protagonists of this wonderful song.

The Legend of Zelda is one of the most well-known and beloved franchises in the world, Princess Zelda and the powerful warrior Link have been traveling for many years to offer you incredible adventures that have made you laugh, frustrate and maybe even cry. There’s even an Ocarina of Time remake available for you. That is why the number of followers it has is really large, and yes, one of those followers is this renowned metal rock band: Dragonforce.

Not only are we talking about the band enjoying this wonderful hobby, but even their guitarist, Herman Li, streams. The song they have created on this occasion is titled “Power of the Triforce”, although we already told you that it is not the only one they have dedicated to video games. A while ago they also based themselves on Skyrim to create “The Last Dragonborn”, even their journey in video games does not end here… We will tell you more later.

This is the incredible Dragonforce song directed at Zelda

Just below these lines we will leave you the video of the song, of course it has an official video clip which they have revealed on their official YouTube channel. If you are a lover of the saga you will find many references in the video clip and in the lyrics of the song, so keep an eye on everything, because you will surely be surprised by more than one detail. Now, the time has come to enjoy the new Dragonforce song.

At the beginning we told you that this band does not end its journey in video games just by creating songs. One of his creations appeared in Guitar Hero and was considered (and still is) one of the most difficult songs in the game. We are talking to you about “Through the Fire and Flames”. A song that caused more than one headache and hand ache to all those who tried to overcome it at maximum difficulty, a real challenge that today is impossible for many people.

If you like this style of music and you also enjoy video games, there is no doubt that Dragonforce is a band to follow, not only for the great songs they make in general, but for the continuous winks that you can find throughout their career. . Zelda, Skyrim and other games like Castlevania are perfect releases to receive the art of this band, so stay tuned because I’m sure they will come back to surprise you in the future.

