The Legend of Zelda is one of the Nintendo sagas that have been one of the cornerstones of the company for generations. And the story of Link and the adventures he goes through in Hyrule and beyond have remained in the hearts of millions of fans. Although, like everything in this life, he hides secrets. The Legend of Zelda is not exactly a small franchiseand the large volume of titles and hidden lore that we have in games, has led to theories being erected about many things.

From the characters and races of the world of Zelda, to the darker curiosities that lie within the narrative depths of the Zelda universe. In this special article for Halloween, we bring you the gloomy and sinister origin of Dark Link, one of the shadiest beings in the world of Zelda. Are you prepared?

Origin of Dark Link

Surely you have ever stopped to think what Dark Link is, or rather, who he is. It is without a doubt one of the gloomiest and darkest apparitions of which we have evidence in the Zelda games, and their mere presence has made more than one’s hair stand on end. Called (ダークリンク, Dāku Rinku; Dark Link or Shadow Link; we are facing one of the adversaries that have left the greatest impact on the Zelda franchise.

Dark Link is a shadow doppelgänger, this means that he is capable of taking the appearance of a being that already exists, clone it perfectly and carry out normally evil or negative actions. In Zelda the most common resource of these doppelgänger is to copy Link. Giving it a dark tone and covered in shadow. This copy of Link is characterized by being dark and gray as night, with two red eyes that shine like two blood pearls in the dark contrast of the rest of the figure.

It is currently unknown if in each Zelda game, it is the same entity that something to Link In this way, this is when the theories have exploded and speculation has begun that perhaps we are talking about the same being, who appears again and again in the Zelda games to take on the identity of our most beloved Hyrule warrior. . There have been times in which more than one Dark Link has appeared at the same time, which would make more than one think that we are talking about more than one entity, or just one, with several collective consciousnesses.

Dark Link appearances in the Zelda games

A few weeks ago we made a special entry for you with all the Dark Link appearances in the Zelda franchise. A curiosity that was well received and liked by the Nintendera community in general. Below we leave you a list of The Legend of Zelda titles in which this creature has appeared, sowing chaos and absolute tension among players.

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages

The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

In addition, this figure has also had appearances non-canonical mainly associated with the Ocarina of Time manga, and Four Swords. As well as in different super smash bros games. And also a participation in Hyrule Warriors. The last appearance we saw of the creature was officially in the last Super Smash Bros Ultimate game in 2018. And since then, an atrocious silence regarding this figure has hung over it.

The possible secret of Dark Link’s identity

If we stick to the present, we will see that the only way to see Dark Link in Tears of the Kingdom is through a special outfit. An outfit that can only be achieved by going in parts. For example, the dark tunic, which is the body armor, can be found available in the store. Its description reads like this:

“Protective garment that can be obtained by offering poe to a strange statue. Is about a replica of the clothing that a certain legendary hero wore.” After that, we will have to find the rest of the clothes by following the witcher statues that are scattered throughout Hyrule. Which is extremely curious and leads us to ask ourselves the following:

Could it be that the dopplegänger that took the form of Link was actually a evil sorcerer? A question that resonates strongly if we analyze that the parts of the outfit are distributed throughout Hyrule in different locations.

Which opens the door to a multitude of theories. From an entity created by an evil sorcerer to pursue Link. A creature of darkness that, of its own free will, wanted to harass our hero for several games. The collective construction of our character’s fears in Zelda games. A paranormal entity that inhabits the depths of Hyrule, and that Link awakened, hence taking its form forever.

Wouldn’t you be afraid to see a dark copy of yourself?

A representation of our greatest fears

Dark Link is ultimately a representation of our own fears and insecurities, if we stop to think about it. It is probably a dark spell, produced by a sorcerer in the Water Temple, and which took the form of Link because he was the first warrior in wake him up from his slumber. Hence he always takes the appearance of the Hyrule warrior. Additionally, and as a curious fact, we must remember that Dark Link’s original battle theme in Spirit Tracks is the same one that plays in the final battle of the Ghost Ship in Phantoum Hourgalss.

In fact, it is very possible that we are facing the same creature, created by a very strong and powerful wizard, who had Link in his sights after what happened in the Water Temple, and that since then he has remained a curse. tied to the hero identity.

What do you think?

