The Legend of Zelda has one of the deepest stories and lore that we can currently see in the history of a video game. More than a video game of an entire franchise. The Zelda universe also has a great variety of races that make up one of the most artistically and narratively rich backgrounds in history. That is why every Zelda game that is released has so much potential to be explained in dozens of different plots and missions. In this article we will collect all the Zelda races from chronologically according to the appearance of each race in the games.

We can also take into account the chronology of Zelda lore (Hyrule Historia), although this order will be made from the launch of each game in which each race made its debut.

Hyliano

Probably the best known of the entire Zelda saga, and the same race to which Link belongs. His first appearance was in the first The Legend of Zelda in history., and they are the central pillar in terms of races of the franchise. Being the majority of those that make up Hyrule. They are considered the chosen race of the gods, descendants of the goddess Hylia. They remained in the world long before the formation of the kingdom of Hyrule. They were also the first to establish an organized civilization.

They are found in Hyrule, Termina and Lorule. With the passage of time, the blood of The Hylians have been decreasingand they are no longer as majority as in the first games of the franchise.

Zora

The Zora are a very interesting tribe to analyze in the universe of The Legend of Zelda. They are a breed of creatures that prefer comfort and kindness, before violence. They first appeared as a debut in A Link to the Past. However in Ocarina of Time they had a image washing incredible, and this has been the model used in subsequent games by Nintendo. The Zora usually live in environments near the sea, and on islands.

It is speculated that the Zora evolved into the River Zora in the past, although there are no facts to prove this theory in Zelda lore.

Crown

This race has been present in practically all Zelda games. They are large, round and feed mainly on rocks, since they commonly live in mountainous areas. They are peaceful despite their heavy and sometimes even terrifying appearance. They are not very smart. Chronologically and following the timeline of the Zelda franchise in terms of lore, The Gorons and the Hylians are the oldest races and mythical tales from Zelda’s history. They first appeared in Ocarina of Time.

Gerudo

The Gerudo race appears very continuously over time throughout each installment of The Legend of Zelda. The Gerudo are made up solely of women. However, in some games of the franchise it has been mentioned that every 100 years a Gerudo male is born from the entire tribe. That male He is the one who is destined to become King. The physical characteristics of the Gerudo are very defined and known by Zelda fans. They are tall and usually corpulent. They have dark skin, copper-colored hair and light eyes.

We can see that the color of his eyes is yellow in Ocarina of Time, and green in Breath of the Wild. Their dark skin allows them to survive in hot and sunny environments like the desert.. In BOTW we saw for the first time some Gerudo with somewhat lighter skin. The Gerudo are skilled in hand-to-hand combat and prevent men from entering their cities, since their society is completely matriarchal, with some exceptions. His first appearance was in the game Ocarina of Time.

Orni

They are sometimes known as Rito. What mainly characterizes them is their humanoid bird appearance. Being able to walk on two legs but presenting features and characteristics typical of any bird.. They frequently work as postmen and can be placed in professions important to the functioning of settlements. In the beginning this race could not fly organically, until Breath of the Wild adapted them to be true aces of the sky.

A well-known character who belongs to this race is Nyel. Besides, They are peaceful and daring beings that they do not miss any adventure as long as they can participate in it. They first appeared in Wind Waker, and later in BOTW. The design of the Orni was made in honor of the Watarara a race that does not belong to the canon but appeared in the Ocarina of Time manga.

Go ahead

With an appearance we could almost say goblins, they appeared for the first time in Ocarina of Time and later in Wind Waker. This race inhabits the forests of Kokiri and is under the protection of the Great Deku Tree. They are mischievous, have the appearance of children, and are the precursors of the Kolog, at least that is the theory with which much of the community speculates. They are the metaphor of nature and dance to the sound of it. A breed that many miss today.

Cologne

The forest spirits of the The Legend of Zelda universe. A peaceful and harmonious race that hides in the nature of Hyrule, and that has protected forests and nature for years. They first appeared in Wind Waker. Forest Island and Kolog Forest are its main habitats. They have small bodies that can reach the size of a human child, and are made entirely of plant material. According to the Deku Tree, the Kolog were humans in the past, or at least had their form.

The Kolog perform rituals each year to expand their forests beyond the Great Sea. The Kokiri are said to have been predecessors of this race.

Riding

They first appeared in Minish Cap, a special game within the entire range of Zelda games. They are a small breed, almost the size of a finger. They can only be seen by children and are hidden from adults. The Minish have always been kept in absolute secrecy and only appeared when humanity was in danger. Hence they created the Minish Sword “Golden Force“. One of the Minish’s goals is to help people be happy.

Their appearance as anthropomorphic mice makes them very nice and curious to see.

Twili

This race appeared in Twilight Princess. They are peaceful and reside in the Twilight Realm. They have a rather prominent appearance and are the descendants of the group known as the Intruders.. They have an elongated appearance, with large necks and heads compared to the rest of the body. They also demonstrate very little ability when it comes to speaking the Hylian language. Zant y Midna They are the most emblematic characters of this race. The Twili are governed solely by an elected person who rules from the Twilight Palace.

Sheikah

There has always been a lot of speculation with the Sheikah. Some have said that they were part of a unique race full of incredible powers.. Others aligned themselves in defending them as a tribe spread across Hyrule since time immemorial. The truth is that they are known as People of Shadows. They are a race/tribe whose use has been quite widespread throughout the Zelda games over the years. They were versed in the art of stealth and warfare. They were the “shadow of the Hylians.”

They swore to protect the Royal family of Hyrule, although the vast majority of them died during the war. Hyrule Civil War and they are considered practically extinct.

Zone

As an extra contribution to the lore of The Legend of Zelda universe, We cannot forget the mysterious Zonnan. It is clear that the chronology, lore and nature of Zelda is certainly something easy to learn. However, the Zonnan race and the Fairies have been acquiring a fairly visible role in TOTK and BOTW. Hence we want to include them in this list. The Zonnan are one of the oldest races in the Zelda universe.

If we look at chronological factors within the timelines of the game’s deep history. The Zonnans were a very advanced primal race, creator of much of the technology that we can see in the Hyrule of TOTK and BOTW. They were ancient inhabitants of Hyrule, and their main cities were in the sky. Its appearance is mystical, combining the appearance of a deer, a goat and an anthropomorphic body. The Zonnans were lost to Hyrule’s oblivion over the centuries.

The most important ruins of this civilization are located in Farone in TOTK, and they were also carriers of very powerful intelligence and magic. Their demise occurred thousands of years before BOTW.

